Traffic heading into Richmond on the Powhite Parkway is experiencing significant delays after a crash Wednesday morning.

The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications first reported the crash just before 6:30 a.m. near the Downtown Expressway exit.

Real-time traffic information from the Virginia Department of Transportation indicates delays stretching back as far as the Midlothian Turnpike interchange, and reports in the area as of 9:00 a.m. claim drive times of over an hour to get from Midlothian Turnpike to the toll plaza near Forest Hill Avenue.

Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible and expect significant delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.