A tractor trailer crash has shut down eastbound traffic on Interstate 64 Wednesday morning.

The crash, which was first reported by the Virginia Department of Transportation around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, has shut down all lanes of eastbound traffic near mile marker 207.

Traffic is being diverted off of I-64 at Exit 205, the Bottoms Bridge/Quinton exit, with resulting backups stretching to two miles as of 9:15 a.m.

VDOT is cautioning drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

