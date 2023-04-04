An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is soon unfolding in a New York City courthouse. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. Trump will be escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service, though it's unclear whether the nation’s 45th president may have his mug shot taken. Trump's lawyer tells ABC, "There won’t be handcuffs.” The booking and arraignment are expected to be brief as the Republican ex-president is fingerprinted, learns the charges against him and enters a plea, expected to be not guilty. Trump returns home to Florida for a rally Tuesday evening. Trump denies any wrongdoing.