Nine Mile Road is closed in both directions in Henrico County Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

Police responded to reports of a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. They have closed the intersection in all directions in order to investigate the crash scene.

Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Grady Orr said in a statement that some parties sustained injuries in the crash, but that none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police ask that motorists avoid the area if possible.

Today in history: Mar. 28 1935: Leni Riefenstahl 1969: Dwight D. Eisenhower 1977: 49th Academy Awards 1987: Maria von Trapp 1999: NATO 2012: Earl Scruggs 2017: Wells Fargo