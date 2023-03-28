Nine Mile Road is closed in both directions in Henrico County Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.
Police responded to reports of a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. They have closed the intersection in all directions in order to investigate the crash scene.
Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Grady Orr said in a statement that some parties sustained injuries in the crash, but that none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Police ask that motorists avoid the area if possible.