Henrico County police are looking for a motorist involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Tuckahoe on Saturday.

The man was found at Three Chopt and Santa Rosa roads at 8:30 p.m. with life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement Sunday. He died at a hospital. Police are waiting to release the man's name until next of kin are notified.

The driver was gone when authorities arrived, police said. A description of the vehicle was not available on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.