The vice chairman of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors was charged with a traffic offense on Friday after police said his vehicle struck a bicyclist in the 6500 block of Osborne Turnpike.

The female bicyclist, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Henrico police said in a news release that the county’s emergency communications center received a 911 call at 11:47 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

Once on scene, officers determined preliminarily that the driver — identified as Tyrone Nelson — failed to maintain a 3-foot distance when trying to pass the bicyclist and struck her as both were traveling north on Osborne Turnpike.

Nelson was issued a summons on a charge of failing to move over. Police said he is cooperating with the investigation.

Reached on Friday afternoon, Nelson said his side mirror struck the bicyclist and he immediately stopped and called 911. He declined further comment. Nelson serves the Varina District and has been a member of the Board of Supervisors since 2011.

