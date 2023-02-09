Richmond police said a man was fatally shot Thursday on East Broad Street in downtown Richmond.

Police were contacted at 2:11 p.m. for the shooting, which happened between Third and Fourth streets.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, a Richmond police official said. A woman also was shot and taken to a hospital, the official said.

Witnesses described between seven and 10 shots being fired.

Broad between Third and Fourth streets was closed as of 3 p.m. as police and emergency crews were on the scene. The VCU police also are assisting.

RPD and VCU police are at the scene of a shooting on the 300 block of Broad Street. A spokesperson with RPD tells me that one man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was transported to the hospital Broad St. between 3rd and 4th taped off as officers investigate. pic.twitter.com/bqlG2rulQR — Lyndon German (@Lyndon__G) February 9, 2023

Our earlier story ...

