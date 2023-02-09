Richmond police responded to a deadly shooting Thursday in the 300 Block of Broad Street just outside the Richmond Convention Center.

Witnesses describe hearing multiple gunshots along the city's busiest roadway as officers responded to the scene at 2:11 p.m. for reports of a shooting between Third and Fourth streets.

A section of Broad was closed around 3 p.m. as Richmond and VCU police officers assessed the scene. VCU issued an emergency alert about the incident and told people to stay indoors and avoid the area.

At the scene, police found a man unresponsive on the North sidewalk of East Broad Street suffering severe gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Onlookers stood at either side of Broad as detectives and forensic investigators gathered evidence and witness testimony from the crime scene.

Police have not released the name of any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Richmond police at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

RPD and VCU police are at the scene of a shooting on the 300 block of Broad Street. A spokesperson with RPD tells me that one man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was transported to the hospital Broad St. between 3rd and 4th taped off as officers investigate.

