Police on Friday released video of a motorcycle crash in hopes that someone would identify the driver of a sport-utility vehicle who was involved.

Police said the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday. The driver of a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle drove through a red light on South Robinson Street and into the path of a man driving a motorcycle eastbound on West Cary Street, police said.

The video shows the motorcycle slamming into the SUV.

Police said the SUV driver left the scene and the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the collision or who can identify the driver who left the scene is asked to call Hit and Run Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.