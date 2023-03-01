Virginia’s rail workers say that concerns around railroad safety have been growing for years amid cost-saving measures made by railroad companies.

“This is not a new problem, this is not a new issue,” said Ronnie Hobbs, legislative director for the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, or SMART, the union that represents train employees through chapters in Richmond and Portsmouth.

Hobbs is based in Portsmouth and works for a subsidiary of two big rail corporations — CSX and Norfolk Southern, the rail corporation involved in the derailing in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3.

The National Transportation Safety Board has said the crew operating the train got a warning from a detector, but could not stop the train before more than three dozen cars came off the tracks and caught fire.

The Federal Railroad Administration said overheating bearings likely caused at least four other derailments since 2021. Federal regulators on Tuesday urged freight railroads to reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot the issue.

Norfolk Southern was once based in Norfolk.

CSX is responsible for the train that derailed in Lynchburg in 2014, which local firefighters said could have been a “mass casualty event” had the train cars not rolled into the river.

Two key issues have bothered the union for years, Hobbs said, pointing out that the first is the growing length of trains. Hobbs said that freight trains used to run a mile long. But nowadays, he says, the companies are hauling freight on trains that have grown expanded the years. Longer trains present problems, including bigger risks when they derail.

Trains getting longer

Data on train length is not publicly available, but a 2019 study by a federal watchdog found that train length had grown 25% in the decade prior.

Train companies have endorsed longer trains under the ethos of “precision railroading,” or the logistics practice of running longer and more regular scheduled train lines in order to offer a better service to shippers.

Unions like SMART claim that trains, which they say can stretch into the miles, have lengthened as a result of rail corporations buckling under pressure from investors.

“We used to be the safest mode of transportation,” said Hobbs. “And now we feel that we’re being run by the stockholders, and not by the railroaders.”

The second issue is staffing. Hobbs said that companies want to run their trains without conductors, which would eliminate one of the two employees on the train. Conductors are responsible for first-responder duties on the train, while engineers actually “drive” the train from the engine car.

Last week in a statement to The Richmond Times-Dispatch, Sheriee Bowman, a spokesperson for the rail line CSX, disputed that rail companies are not committed to safety, saying the welfare of its employees and the communities where the company operates are “the highest priority for CSX.”

Bowman said that CSX checks the integrity of its track weekly. The company’s tracks run through cities like Richmond, Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Newport News. In the past, several have derailed, including one in downtown Richmond.

“The transportation of all of our freight, including hazardous materials, is done in accordance with strict federal regulations and it is important that we are able to operate safely in order to carry out our common carrier obligations. We continue to implement risk-based approaches to safety, while investing in technologies that increase safety and efficiency,” read Bowman’s statement.

The Association of American Railroads trade group also said the industry has a strong track record of pushing for safety improvements and tough tank car standards to prevent hazardous materials spills.

Local oversight

Virginia’s trains are primarily regulated by the Federal Railroad Administration. But they are also overseen in part by local agencies, like the State Corporation Commission and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

These state government groups have expressed optimism about the future of rail lines in Virginia, and the safety of current operations.

“We’re out there every day inspecting track,” said Andy Farmer, communications director for the State Corporation Commission. “Our staff is traveling all around the commonwealth, doing regular and surprise inspections.”

However, legislators say voters have begun to voice concerns about the railroads, including dealing with the nuisance of mile-long trains snaking through their towns. They say that trains back up traffic in urban areas, and can prevent first responders from arriving to the scene of 911 calls.

This year, the union tried to advance a train safety bill through the Virginia legislature. Working with Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News, SMART got a bill to the House floor that would cap the length of trains and mandate two employees on each, but the measure never got out of committee.

Simonds says it was bad timing that her bill never advanced before the train derailment in East Palestine. Since then, a number of state legislatures have considered train safety bills, including Ohio’s.

Simonds said the rail unions suggested the bill as a “basic safety checklist,” but it drew resistance from lobbyists in Richmond, who argued that any regulation of the industry should be federal.

“I feel like they’re not being heard,” said Simonds, in reference to the Virginia rail union. “These big railroad companies have been fighting reform since 1910. They need to stop fighting us on safety issues.”

From the Archives: The James River James River James River James River James River James River James River James River James River