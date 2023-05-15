Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County that killed an adult man and left two young boys in the hospital with serious injuries Friday evening.

State troopers were called to Interstate 85 near the Carson Road exit just before 6 p.m. Friday after reports of a crash.

Police say that a 2007 Ford pickup truck was traveling north when it ran off the left side of the road. The driver, Ronnie Humphrey of Reidsville, N.C., was able to re-enter the roadway but overcorrected and went off the right side of the highway and hit a ditch, which overturned the vehicle.

Humphrey, 35, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Two other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash have been taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment. A 10-year-old boy who was also not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, is being treated for life-threatening injuries. A 3-year-old boy in the vehicle was in a child safety seat. His injuries, while serious, are not considered life-threatening at this time.

VSP investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Virginia State Police.

