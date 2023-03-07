State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed the vehicle's driver Monday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, Virginia State Police was dispatched to a crash in the northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway. A car traveling north ran off the road at the Powhite Parkway exit ramp and struck the guardrail, then caught fire.

The driver, Gregory Jermone White, 68, of Chesterfield, died on scene.

VSP is still investigating the nature of the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

