Some Richmond residents were instructed to evacuate their locations Wednesday morning after a gas leak near briefly shut down two of the city's major roadways.
Richmond police first reported the leak via Twitter at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, announcing that West Broad would be closed between North Hamilton and North Thompson streets for the time being. Virginia State Police also closed I-195 both north and south in the vicinity of West Broad Street.
The Richmond Department of Public Utilities sent crews out to shut off the gas main and investigate the scene. They reported the area had been made safe at approximately 7:15 a.m., and police ended the evacuation and reopened West Broad and I-195.
DPU said via Twitter that its crews were consulting with a contractor that had performed "planned overnight work as part of the preventive maintenance program."
Basketball, burgers, and Bennett: Behind-the-scenes as UVa successfully rebuilt its roster this April
VCU student deemed 'one of the best' killed when car crash spills onto sidewalk
VCU Health paid $73 million to exit development project
Booming business: Richmond is attracting new developments, jobs, residents
Hanover paper mill resumes production after 4-year wait
The man behind 'Phony Bennett,' a UVa alum with a social media following, dies of cancer
Anheuser-Busch responds to Bud Light controversy: ‘One single can’ sent to one influencer
Play ball! Richmond approves final Diamond plan
Richmond outdoor concert guide 2023
Three Chopt Road pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
As archaeological dig ends at Charlottesville's Swan Tavern, gag order keeps findings under wraps
Developer proposes major project on Ashland-Hanover line
Virginia teen dies after hole collapses on Outer Banks beach
Judge vacates federal OK for Virginia Medicaid rule
G. Gilmer Minor III, 82, leader of Fortune 500 firm Owens & Minor, dies This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.
Today in history: May 10
1818: Paul Revere
In 1818, American patriot Paul Revere, 83, died in Boston.
AP
1869: The Transcontinental Railroad
In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.
AP
1924: J. Edgar Hoover
In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).
AP
1933: Book Burnings
In 1933, the Nazis staged massive public book burnings in Germany.
AP
1940: Neville Chamberlain
On May 10, 1940, during World War II, German forces began invading the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium and France. The same day, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain resigned, and Winston Churchill formed a new government.
Len Puttnam
1994: John Wayne Gacy
The state of Illinois executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy, 52, for the murders of 33 young men and boys.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
2012: Carroll Shelby
Legendary car designer Carroll Shelby, 89, died in Dallas.
Nick Ut
2013: Global Warming
In 2013, U.S government scientists said worldwide levels of carbon dioxide, the chief greenhouse gas blamed for global warming, had hit a milestone, reaching an amount never before encountered by humans.
AP
2014: Michael Sam
In 2014, Michael Sam was picked by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the NFL draft, becoming the first openly gay player drafted by a pro football team. (Sam retired after an unsuccessful stint with the Rams and the Dallas Cowboys.)
Darron Cummings