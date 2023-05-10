Some Richmond residents were instructed to evacuate their locations Wednesday morning after a gas leak near briefly shut down two of the city's major roadways.

Richmond police first reported the leak via Twitter at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, announcing that West Broad would be closed between North Hamilton and North Thompson streets for the time being. Virginia State Police also closed I-195 both north and south in the vicinity of West Broad Street.

The Richmond Department of Public Utilities sent crews out to shut off the gas main and investigate the scene. They reported the area had been made safe at approximately 7:15 a.m., and police ended the evacuation and reopened West Broad and I-195.

DPU said via Twitter that its crews were consulting with a contractor that had performed "planned overnight work as part of the preventive maintenance program."

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

