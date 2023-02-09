Thomas Sotos was putting out the trash at the end of his Monument Avenue driveway when the unthinkable happened.

A young woman, impaired by drugs, veered off the road and over a culvert, hitting Sotos with with her Toyota Prius in the grassy area of a yard.

The impact left the 61-year-old Henrico man mortally wounded. Paramedics found him laying headfirst in a ditch when they arrived at the Sotos home.

"That was the tragic part," said his sister, Pam Saunders, of how her brother was killed. "I'm hoping that he didn't see it coming."

The motorist, Ciera Childress, 24, then drove off in her badly damaged car to search for heroin, and also to have a damaged tire and windshield replaced at two local shops, prosecutors say.

She was arrested nearly six hours later after Richmond police were called to an auto glass store where Childress wanted her smashed windshield replaced. She was overdosing on heroin at the time — drugs that she took in the store's bathroom, along with some Xanax.

Before her arrest, Childress admitted to friends that she had struck a man and then drove off.

"She stated that he was in her way and did not want to move," Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Huberman told the court in a summary of evidence. "[The friends] stated that she showed no emotion but could not determine if that was the result of her condition."

On Wednesday, nearly ten months after the fatal crash, Childress pleaded guilty in Henrico County Circuit Court to aggravated involuntary manslaughter, felony hit-and-run driving and DUI, her second such offense in five years. In exchange, prosecutors withdrew charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.

Henrico Circuit Judge Rondelle Herman convicted Childress after accepting her pleas and set sentencing for April 14.

Sotos was known for his development of commercial properties in the Richmond area, in particular Zippy's, a restaurant he once owned at 213 E. Grace St., a block from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

He also owned Zippy's Barbeque on what was formerly known as the Boulevard. Sotos picked the Zippy name because he liked the sound — and so his business would be the last entry in the yellow page listings, according to a 1996 article by former Times-Dispatch columnist Ray McAllister.

Sotos was known to many of his friends and patrons as "Zippy" and his businesses also included a dry cleaners and several restaurants. "He was a jack-of-all trades," Saunders, his sister, said. "He would go in and do minor repair-type work" if the properties needed it.

At Wednesday's plea hearing, Huberman laid out the case against Childress.

There was an emergency call logged at 9:20 a.m. April 26, 2022, about a man found in a ditch in front of 7009 Monument Ave. The victim, identified as Sotos, died from blunt force trauma to the head, torso and extremities after being taken to Henrico Doctors' Hospital-Forest.

The weather conditions were clear and sunny.

The physical evidence demonstrated that Childress' car drifted off the shoulder of Monument Avenue and was entirely beyond the white solid edge of the roadway before the vehicle ran over a culvert parallel to the road and onto the yard — striking Sotos as he was putting out the trash.

Later in the day, Richmond police notified Henrico police that they may have located the suspect at the Low Price Auto Glass shop where Childress was "found overdosing at the business where she was having her car repaired."

Henrico police responded, and Childress was arrested.

On the way to the hospital, Childress "nodded off the majority of the way." During an interview with police, she claimed she hit a deer on Chippenham Parkway on her way to a friend's house and continued to drive with a broken windshield.

When questioned about alcohol or drug use, Childress said she had several prescription medications, such as Suboxone, Seroquel, Abilify, Fluoxotine and Gabapentin, and also takes Xanax. But she stated she had not taken any of the drugs that morning. She later admitted consuming "a couple of bumps" of heroin with some Xanax while at the glass shop.

"Employees at the glass shop stated Ms. Childress could barely walk or talk when she arrived," the prosecutor said. "She kept dropping items and was assisted by employees."

An analysis by Virginia Division of Forensic Science of a sample of Childress' blood collected after her arrest indicated she had fentanyl in her system, which was consistent with the opiates she consumed after the crash at the glass shop.

