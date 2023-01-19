 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman crossing Hull Street struck by vehicle

Hospital name change; Chesterfield County Teacher of the Year; Towed vehicle database

Police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run in Richmond early Thursday.

A woman was crossing the street in the 4600 block of Hull Street Road when she was hit by a vehicle at 1:51 a.m., police said. 

She was found on the gravel shoulder near the eastbound lane of the road between Southwood Parkway and East Belt Boulevard.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping to help the victim or to talk to authorities, police said.

As police continue to investigate this incident, anyone with information about it is asked to contact Richmond's Crash Team at (804) 646-8671 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Lyndon German (804) 649-6340

lgerman@timesdispatch.com

@Lyndon_G on Twitter

