Accidental kitchen fire at South Richmond apartment building displaces 13 people

Reserve South apartment complex fire

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the Reserve South apartment complex on 6726 West Carnation Street. Officials say the some occupants were rescued from their balconies while others excited the building before they arrived, the department said on Twitter.

 Courtesy of the Richmond Fire Department

Thirteen occupants of an apartment building in South Side were displaced by a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the building in black smoke early Thursday morning, the Richmond Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. to Reserve South Apartments in the 6700 block of West Carnation Street, the fire department said on Twitter.

Officials said some residents safely left the building before firefighters arrived, some were stuck on their balconies, and one person jumped from the second floor to escape danger.

Firefighters walked the perimeter of the building to examine the extent of the damage and extended a ladder from one of their fire engines, rescuing the remaining occupants.

The fire spread quickly, the department said. The incident was declared a second-alarm fire around 12:35 a.m. and marked under control about 1:17 a.m.

The American Red Cross was asked to assist six adults and one child for temporary housing. Medics treated one person at the scene, while two others were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Two firefighters were treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, and Richmond Animal Care & Control said two pets were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit determined the blaze was an accidental kitchen fire.

