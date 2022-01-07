Actor from the Geico ‘Scoop! There It Is!’ commercial is now fighting for her life

However, her diagnosis put the documentary on hold — and everything else in her life, which was already in a state of flux as she had quit her job, sold her house in Atlanta and relocated a 90-minute drive east to Athens, where she enrolled in a graduate theater program.

The dark days after the diagnosis eventually gave way to a more clear-eyed view. And hope.

“I shouldn’t have doubted myself,” she said. “Shouldn’t have doubted the process.”

A turning point proved to be in a meeting with one of her professors when she and a classmate were performing a scene from August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson.” As she immersed herself in a poignant part of the scene, she began to think of the “hard stuff” she has endured throughout her life — her difficult younger days, her divorce, fighting for her health in a new city — and the emotions poured from her.

“I felt so alone,” she said, “and I left it in that scene.

“In that moment, I thought, ‘I want to win an Oscar,’” Carr said with a laugh. “How crazy is that? But in order for that to happen, I have to live.

“It was the hope I needed in such a dark place.”