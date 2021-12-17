Advocate for kids in Mosby Court pleads guilty, will report to prison after Christmas for more than 4 years

"They'll hold it down," Williams said of his supporters, several of whom stood around him after watching his hearing in court. "When I come back, I'll just come back stronger than ever. Until then, they've got to hold the fight down."

Harris said it will be tough on the community with Williams behind bars. "But he's going to motivate us to keep going," he said. "We gotta keep going for him."

The drug charges Williams faced Friday stemmed from a situation in April 2020, when he was caught with cocaine and heroin in Richmond's East End. In March, the police stopped the car he was driving, found a gun in the vehicle and charged him with possession of a gun as a nonviolent felon.

The prosecution agreed to delay Williams' date for reporting to jail until after Christmas, meaning Williams can attend the community toy drive he has been planning for Dec. 24 at Mosby Court and spend Christmas with his children. He is scheduled to report to jail on Dec. 27.

His supporters were disappointed that the groundswell of support that has been growing since Williams' last court hearing in November did not convince the prosecution to lower the sentence of four years and three months it had already offered.