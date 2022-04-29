Advocate for single moms — she offers $500 grants — made Richmond her home during pandemic

Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Business journalist, author and single-mom Emma Johnson has been plugged into the world of single mothers for a decade since launching her website, Wealthysinglemommy.com. At the outset of the pandemic, she saw right away single moms were struggling: job loss, illness, caring for their children.

The one thing most of them needed right at that moment, she learned, was cash.

So, each month she started giving $500, no-strings-attached grants to single mothers. In all, over the last two years, she’s awarded 60 of the Single Mom Stimulus Grants, as she calls them, totaling $30,000. (To account for the number of grants being well over the number of months of the pandemic, Johnson says the grant project began as a weekly giveaway before moving to monthly, and she also added grants when readers began sending her donations to distribute, which she added on top of her usual grants.)

The only qualifications are that you are a single mom, and as Johnson writes on her website, “You need the money right now.”

More than 50,000 people have applied for the grants on her website.

Her motivation to do this?

“Honestly, I was so grateful for all my blessings,” said Johnson, a mother of two who was able to leave her home in Queens, N.Y. when New York City became ground zero at the beginning of the pandemic and retreat to a place her partner had in the Poconos. “I have a business that’s always been remote … and my business was doing well. I was just so overwhelmed with gratitude in this dark time.

“And I happened to have this business where I’m interacting with so many parents on the other end of the story, where they were relying on service jobs, managing childcare … and having to make really, really hard decisions. So, I felt very compelled to do something, and this was easy.

“People want money. They want cash. They know what they need. They know what they’re going to spend it on, and I can do it really easily. Literally, it is one second on Paypal, and it helps them out.”

Johnson eventually returned to her home in the Astoria section of Queens, a neighborhood where she had lived for 18 years, but not for long. She was looking for a smaller community, some place where she could get involved, live in the city, ride her bike.

“I was just up for adventure,” she said. “Probably like a lot of cliché pandemic stories: time to roll, where am I going to go?”

Her partner agreed to move to a new place, as did her ex-husband and his wife; everyone has jobs that can be performed remotely. As unusual as that might sound, Johnson is a big proponent of shared parental responsibilities, even after divorce, and is the founder of an organization called Moms for Shared Parenting and frequently speaks on gender issues, including at the United Nations Summit for Gender Equality.

“We really have to equalize parenting,” she says.

They settled on Richmond, and they relocated here last summer. She’s not regretted the move.

“Definitely a great choice,” she said. “People are very welcoming.”

In 2012, Johnson launched www.wealthysinglemommy.com, which was born, she said, “out of my grief.” She was divorced with two young children, with the personal experience of having been raised by a single mother. The “grief” of being a single mother? “I had bought into this stereotype that single moms are always poor and single moms are always lonely and no nice guys are ever going to want to be with a single mom,” she said.

But then, in that moment, she took stock of her situation: she had an education, a career and a Rolodex, and she was living in a city “with all of these opportunities.” She determined to “just figure this out,” and she did.

“It was so exciting to me,” she said. “I started making money. I had a lot of fun dating. My kids were doing well. I thought, ‘This is pretty great.’

“It was like I overcame my greatest fear.”

The “wealthy” in her website’s name is a nod to her background in financial reporting, an interest that she thinks derived from growing up in a household without a lot of money, as well as the often under-appreciated potential of single mothers. Her goal, she says, is to help single mothers with advice about career, money, parenting and relationships, among other things.

She also is the author of “The Kickass Single Mom: Be Financially Independent, Discover Your Sexiest Self, and Raise Fabulous, Happy Children.” Another book is in the works.