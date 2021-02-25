Advocates decry city cleanup of homeless encampment around Richmond Coliseum

Ibrahim and Sneed said they believed the timing wasn't a coincidence.

Jim Nolan, a spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney, said that assertion was “a social media conspiracy theory and could not be further from the truth.”

Outreach workers told those sleeping in the area that a cleanup was planned due to trash and unsanitary conditions around the city-owned building, Nolan said. Outreach workers told people to take items they wanted and that any left behind would be thrown away, he added.

City officials said roughly 10 people had been sleeping in the area. Two were allowed to keep their belongings in place after they said they did not want to leave, the officials said. No citations were issued. On Thursday morning, at least six people – some sleeping on the ground – remained at the site.

“The City of Richmond has a duty to ensure a clean and sanitary city. Moreover, we are responsible for the maintenance of public property, like the Coliseum. After receiving numerous complaints regarding abandoned bags of items and the smell of urine, [Public Works] scheduled time to address the issue,” Nolan stated in an email in response to questions about the situation.