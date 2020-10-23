Advocates: Richmond homeless shelters not welcoming to transgender population

Richmond is not meeting the needs of transgender people experiencing homelessness, according to a coalition of 16 local organizations that advocate for LGBTQ people.
“Repeated cases of blatant transphobia over the years” have bred fear and deterred transgender people from going to the region’s network of homeless service providers, the advocates stated in a letter to city leaders sent in August. The climate has pushed a population already at greater risk for homelessness and violence away from public accommodations to which they are entitled equal access under a new state law.
“Even during this pandemic, transgender people have chosen to sleep in their cars or in places not fit for human habitation due to fear of harassment and discrimination in our city’s shelters,” according to the letter sent to Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration and the City Council. “This historic lack of trans-affirming service provision is deeply disturbing and requires the Richmond City Council and Mayor’s Office to hold shelters, and the broader Continuum of Care for Homeless Services, accountable for their actions.”
The letter, which the Times-Dispatch obtained this week, is undersigned by 16 organizations, including Equality Virginia, Diversity Richmond, Side-by-Side, the Richmond LGBTQ Chamber and the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood. They called on city leaders and nonprofits that receive public funds for aiding the homeless to reduce barriers for LGBTQ and transgender individuals who seek shelter. It also requested the city affirm its support for the reforms in a resolution.
The organizations reiterated their concerns last week in a press release after their initial letter did not provoke action from city leaders, said Alex Wagaman, founder of Advocates for Richmond Youth and a social work professor at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Among its recommendations: honoring a person’s gender identity by using their preferred pronoun and name; placing transgender people in shelter beds that correspond with their gender identity without requiring proof of gender transition surgery; prioritizing gender identity when determining who receives placement in shelter beds or programs; and training shelter staff to treat transgender people with respect and intervene appropriately if they are targeted for harassment or violence.
Jim Nolan, a Stoney spokesman, said the mayor would meet next week with advocates to discuss the concerns.
“The mayor’s office is committed to working with Equality Virginia and other LGBTQ advocates to realize these necessary, identity-affirming practices throughout this network,” Nolan said in a statement.
Demands for local accountability come as federal protections for transgender people experiencing homelessness are on the chopping block.
In July, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development proposed eliminating a portion of the Equal Access Rule, which forbids facilities receiving federal funds from discriminating against a person based on a their gender identity or sexual orientation. The proposed change drew swift condemnation from national and local advocates.
“Transgender people already experience unconscionably high rates of homelessness and sexual assault,” the National Center for Transgender Equality stated in a public comment submitted to HUD about the proposed change. “Forcing them out of safety-net programs makes them even more vulnerable.”
About a third of transgender people will experience homelessness in their lifetime, according to a nationwide survey of transgender people the organization conducted in 2015. For Black transgender people, the rate is even higher: 42% will lose shelter at some point in their lives.
The number of transgender people experiencing homeless in Richmond is unclear.
An annual census of the region’s unsheltered population conducted in January counted only a handful, but that doesn’t capture people sleeping in cars, staying with a friend or other shared accommodations.
Of the 2,169 adults who called the region’s homeless crisis line and received assistance this year, eight identified as transgender or gender nonconforming, according to data provided by Homeward.
That’s almost certainly an undercount, said Wagaman, the VCU professor and founder of Richmond Advocates for Youth.
“It likely means that you are not counting people appropriately or there is some reason people are not coming to access services from you,” Wagaman said “That’s what worries us most: Where are people going? And what kind of risk are they at when they can’t access the shelter that’s supposed to be safe and affirming?”
Negative experiences – being misgendered, turned away, threatened or harmed – spread quickly through the LGBTQ community, said Zakia McKensey, founder and executive director of Nationz Foundation, a nonprofit that assists people living with, or at risk for, HIV/AIDS. Those instances deter others from seeking the services out themselves, especially if no one is held accountable for them.
“The few that they have had that have come there have had a bad experience. In our community, individuals won’t go there after that,” Mckensey said. “What’s the point of going somewhere where you’ll be disrespected, or not get the help that you need, or your identity won’t be affirmed in a time of crisis?”
Kelly King Horne, executive director of Homeward, the region’s coordinating agency for homeless services, said she was not aware of any outstanding grievances from transgender people who had negative experiences at a shelter. Those complaints must be lodged with the agencies themselves under current policy, she said.
The network abides by current federal and state law, which forbids discrimination based on gender identity, she said. Under the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care’s existing policy, a transgender woman who seeks a bed at shelter for women should be offered a bed in that facility if a bed is available, King Horne said.
“We are always open to community feedback and we’d love to be a part of a conversation about the issues they are identifying because we also take them very seriously,” King Horne said. “We’re making our best faith-efforts to make homeless services responsive to community needs, and we welcome opportunities for improvement.”
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson