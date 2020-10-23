Advocates: Richmond homeless shelters not welcoming to transgender population

Negative experiences – being misgendered, turned away, threatened or harmed – spread quickly through the LGBTQ community, said Zakia McKensey, founder and executive director of Nationz Foundation, a nonprofit that assists people living with, or at risk for, HIV/AIDS. Those instances deter others from seeking the services out themselves, especially if no one is held accountable for them.

“The few that they have had that have come there have had a bad experience. In our community, individuals won’t go there after that,” Mckensey said. “What’s the point of going somewhere where you’ll be disrespected, or not get the help that you need, or your identity won’t be affirmed in a time of crisis?”

Kelly King Horne, executive director of Homeward, the region’s coordinating agency for homeless services, said she was not aware of any outstanding grievances from transgender people who had negative experiences at a shelter. Those complaints must be lodged with the agencies themselves under current policy, she said.

The network abides by current federal and state law, which forbids discrimination based on gender identity, she said. Under the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care’s existing policy, a transgender woman who seeks a bed at shelter for women should be offered a bed in that facility if a bed is available, King Horne said.

“We are always open to community feedback and we’d love to be a part of a conversation about the issues they are identifying because we also take them very seriously,” King Horne said. “We’re making our best faith-efforts to make homeless services responsive to community needs, and we welcome opportunities for improvement.”