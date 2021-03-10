Affordable housing advocates respond to Stoney's budget proposal: 'Not going to cut it'

RISC said the explanation from the mayor’s office was “extremely concerning,” and the incremental approach demonstrated a lack of urgency to meaningfully address the root cause of the region’s eviction crisis and surge in homelessness.

Stoney’s proposal is the first step of the city’s budget process. The council can amend it in the coming weeks before a final vote later this spring.

RISC will hold its annual Nehemiah Action Assembly on March 23. At the virtual event, it will ask city leaders to commit to amending the budget and dedicating half of the money to build units for households with the greatest need.

The organization is calling on members of the Richmond City Council, which ultimately approves the budget, to increase the trust fund’s allocation to $10 million for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

It also wants the city to commit half of the annual sum to the creation of units for the families earning the least: 30% of the region’s median income or less. For a household of two in Richmond, that’s $21,450 or less. For a household of four, it’s $26,800 or less.