Affordable housing is coming to Chesterfield's former Colbrook Motel site

Better Housing is working with area historians to find ways to honor the history of the former motel.

The location of Colbrook, Birchett said, will offer future residents workforce development programs and assistance with occupational goals. The future units are in close proximity to John Tyler Community College.

The nonprofit plans to build 166 multi-family apartments and 16 townhomes on site. A mix of two and three-bedroom units, about 244 parking spaces will be provided. A community center is also set to be built for programs and events.

A garden, playground, pocket parks — small, accessible neighborhood parks —and a walking trail are also slated for the site.

As defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, affordable housing is housing where the occupant pays no more than 30% of their gross income to live. At Colbrook, households whose incomes are between 40% and 60% of the area median income, can apply for a unit, Birchett said.

In the first phase, 47 one-bedroom units will start at $400 a month to a maximum of $1,210 for three-bedroom units.