Hamid Noori's last memory of Afghanistan as a peaceful place is from 30 years ago in Kabul, when he donned a blue bow-tie, dark blue slacks and a white shirt for his first day of grade school.

Six years after leaving his home country as a refugee, Noori, 36, now owns a restaurant in Richmond and a home in Mechanicsville, where he lives with his wife and four children. But his heart, still in Afghanistan, is hurting.

"I never imagined the situation getting worse like this," Noori said. "We are suffering all the time."

The Taliban recapturing Kabul last week after U.S. forces withdrew punctuated another tumultuous chapter in the country's recent history. After 20 years of American occupation, Noori and other Richmond-area Afghan refugees fear the country will revert to repressive, authoritarian rule.

He could only watch as footage from the international airport in Kabul last week showed people clinging to a military cargo jet as it began to take flight.

"When the Taliban first arrived in Afghanistan ... they slaughtered [people] like animals. That's why people are scared. If it's not scary, why would someone go and hang on a plane [to escape]," he said. "Your body is the sweetest thing that you have. Why [else] would you do that to yourself?"

Afghan immigrants and refugees here and abroad are desperate to get family and friends out of their home country as U.S. officials stumble through promises made to save Afghan allies. Taliban leaders say they will be more tolerant this time around, though many remain fearful of human rights violations and humanitarian crises.

Mina Tabibi, a medical professional in Richmond whose parents escaped persecution in Afghanistan nearly 40 years ago, at the end of the country's mid-century "golden age," fears that she may never realize her dream of visiting her ancestral homeland with her daughter.

"I'm just accepting what's going to happen," she said sadly, looking at old photos of her parents and family friends in Afghanistan, men and women together, smiling and carefree. "It's done."

***

Disaster and unrest loomed over much of Noori's childhood under the Taliban regime: Losing his father when he was 8 years old. Hiding from armed men in neighbors' homes. Suffering in poverty.

He had nightmares of slaughtering animals after he started working in a butcher shop when he was 9 to support his family. He briefly left the country and lived in Pakistan as a refugee when he was a teenager. There, Noori said, he often cried when he would see uniformed students on television, in movies or whenever he passed a school. Working part-time as a custodian at a grade school there, he would rush through his early-morning routine to avoid students at the start of the day.

The US invasion of Afghanistan brought some stability back to the country. Noori returned home and started his career in the culinary arts, but wondered who benefited the most from the US dollars being allocated to infrastructure projects and humanitarian aid. The wanton violence was replaced with rampant corruption, he said.

And still, the country remained a war zone.

Approximately 240,000 people, about one-third of them civilians, were killed during the conflict over the last 20 years, according to estimates from the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs' Costs of War Project at Brown University.

US military service members and contractors comprised about 6,400 of the casualties. About 69,000 Afghans who served in their country's military or national police also died. About 84,00 enemy combatants were killed.

The instability of the Afghan state goes back further than the US intervention or even the Taliban's rule of the country.

Tabibi, who plans to hold a rally in support of the Afghan people 12 p.m. Sunday at Monroe Park in Richmond, was a victim of the violence in Afghanistan before she was even born.

Shortly after the start of of the Afghan-Soviet war in 1979, pro-Soviet forces captured her mother, a teacher who was involved in protesting against the occupation force. Though Tabibi's mom, Naheed Tabibi, was pregnant at the time, that didn't stop her captors from striking her.

"We were fighting against Russia. Every day I would go and put up leaflets. A lot of teachers were doing that. One of them got caught. They tortured her and she gave my name and others," Naheed said. "We spent 35 days in prison, 200 teachers all together."

She added: "We knew they would kill us."

Mina Tabibi, now 39, was born just a few months later in Iran, after her mother and father, a professor at Kabul University, fled the country on foot. Her family briefly relocated to Italy before they eventually planted their roots in Virginia before Mina's first birthday.

Her family's exodus from Afghanistan and the rise of the Taliban in the years after the war, when she was a teenager, led her to advocate for women's rights and to protest against her home country's new despotic rulers when she was a student at VCU in the 1990s.

Mina said she drifted away from activism years ago, but that the recent events have inspired her to return to it after seeing media reports about the emerging crisis.

She said the harrowing images from the airport earlier this week, and President Joe Biden's speech on Monday where he defended the withdraw, ruined her idealism and trust in either American political party.

"I became complacent ... during the US occupation, when we knew it was safer for women," she said. "I trusted that our government and the international community would do the right thing. I didn't think I would need to mobilize."

In addition to organizing the rally, she said she's also hoping to coordinate donation drives and potentially host a refugee family.

***

Those who are still in the country and their loved ones abroad fear that the return of Taliban control means that women will be relegated again to second-class citizenship, with their freedom to study restricted.

Javed (who asked that his last name not be used out of concern for family still in Afghanistan), a local business owner who came to the US as a refugee in 2000, was studying medicine in Kabul when the Taliban rose to power around 1995.

Now 39, Javed said one of his best memories from his youth was hanging out and studying with his male and female classmates at his university's cafeteria. When the Taliban ruled that woman were not allowed to study, he said one of his friends who lived in his neighborhood came to his house to give him an expensive human anatomy textbook she could no longer use.

He could not see her face behind the burka she was then ordered to wear, but could tell that she was crying. He feared that someone from the Taliban might see him speaking with a woman that wasn't his relative, which was forbidden.

"They would have beaten me up," he said. It was the last time he saw her. "I thought that life couldn't go on like this forever."

Like other Afghan refugees, he said he's been speaking to friends still in Afghanistan who are afraid that similar restrictions could be foisted upon them, or worse.

Noori said he has several relatives in Afghanistan who are now trying to flee. His mom and his brother's family are in Turkey, but are in danger of being deported back to Afghanistan. He said he fears for their safety, as his previous job working as a chef for US agencies and organizations in Kabul could make them a target.

Micheal Sparks, a friend of Noori's who helped him get his start as a chef in Richmond, said he's been helping him contact politicians and organizations to see if they can help his family find asylum.

"Because of the job he had, he feels directly responsible for them," Sparks said. "He's already witnessed his uncle and cousin being shot in the head -- and that's why he's here now. We need assistance getting his other folks over here."

***

Congress last month adopted the the Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act with money to help Afghan allies to travel to new homes in the United States and provide them with medical, housing and other assistance as they transition to their new lives. The bill also increased the number of special immigration visas (SIVs) for Afghans from 11,000 to 19,000.

Refugee advocates estimate that approximately 100,000 Afghan allies and family members are seeking a way out, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

Still, local representatives say they have been flooded with calls to hurry the extraction of American citizens, SIV applicants and their families this week.

In a bipartisan letter signed by Kaine; Sens. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., Jeanne Shaheen, D-Nh., and Joni Ernst, R-Ia., asked President Joe Biden's administration to hurry the extraction of US citizens and allies.

“We were pleased that you immediately signed … legislation to make extensive improvements to the SIV program into law three weeks ago, and now ask that you move just as quickly to ensure it is properly and fully implemented ensuring applicants and their families can get out of harm’s way," the letter states.

The process, however, has been complicated by a backlog of cases and the shuttering of embassies and consulates in Kabul, said Naureen F. Hyder, a local immigration attorney who says her firm has seen a massive uptick in calls this week from people seeking help.

She said extended family member of SIV holders, those who are not qualified for an SIV and people who are just applying for it now are also likely to have a more difficult time getting approval to enter the US.

"We can do everything that we can do over here, but until there's somebody over there to process it, you're definitely stuck," Hyder said. "Every single country in the world is severely backlogged because they're they've all been closed due to COVID for over 18 months. And because of the delta variant, a lot of these consulates have re-closed. ... It's a bad situation that's been made significantly worse."

Noori and others also noted the difficulty people are having navigating through Kabul and the airport, where temporary immigration offices have opened and people are massed, waiting, seeking a way out.

Tabibi said she still anticipates that people who do make it may find it difficult adjusting to life in the US, and hopes that they are able settle in communities with other Afghans and Americans who will welcome them with open arms.

"I came here with nothing. I now have a masters in public health and and physician assistant studies. My little sister is a chemist. My big sister runs a furniture store in Brooklyn," she said. "If we can give these refugees a leg to stand on, they can become something."

