A Henrico County high school will be closed for the rest of the week after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
In a message to the Varina High School community, county schools spokesman Andy Jenks said several staff members have been directed to quarantine at home.
“During this time, the campus will be thoroughly cleaned before being reopened to staff and the general public,” he said. “We will remain in contact with the Virginia Department of Health and the Henrico Health Department for any additional steps.”
In a text message Wednesday evening, Jenks said he is not aware of any other school employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Varina High School campus will reopen Tuesday for appointments and other school-related business.
Last month, the Henrico School Board voted to begin the school year online for the first nine weeks as a precaution. The school system, however, has said that some special needs students will return in-person when the school year begins next month.
Our dippy president thinks it is safe to send students back to school during a pandemic: IDIOT!
