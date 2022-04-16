After 5 waves and a nursing shortage, VCU Health staffers brace for the pandemic’s 3rd year

Dr. Renee Reid stepped into the Virginia Commonwealth University emergency room the day after Christmas, and the waiting room was packed. That week, the ER saw an average of 180 patients per day, almost double the volume a few weeks earlier.

Some had mild illness – runny nose and a headache. Others truly sick – coughing, short of breath and feeling feverish. But others weren’t sick at all, in search of the rapid antigen tests that had sold out at drug stores.

The omicron variant had taken hold in Richmond, but this time working conditions had changed. The nurses of the emergency room, like hospital departments across the country, had lost full-time staff, tired from five waves of the pandemic and feeling undervalued. They were replaced by out-of-town nurses on short-term contracts.

The patients who came to the ER were sometimes unwilling to look beyond their own perspective. Some told Reid she “made up” their positive COVID test, despite their obvious symptoms. Another sick patient said he didn’t believe in vaccination, so he requested monoclonal antibodies to cure him instead.

Now these health care staffers enter the pandemic’s third year, and the nursing shortage persists. Cases in Virginia are low but have ticked upward in the past two weeks. One hundred fifty people were hospitalized for the virus this week. Reid and other staffers worry another wave could arise, but they worry the rest of the world has moved on.

“No one really cares,” that doctors and nurses continue going to work, treating the ill, Reid said. “We don’t really get to be normal.”

Before the nursing shortage accelerated last summer, there were 81,000 full-time equivalent nurses in the state of Virginia, some full time and some part time. But that wasn’t enough, and that wasn’t enough, said Richard Ridge, a professor of nursing at the University of Virginia.

The state had just 72% of the nurses it needs. Many worked overtime to make up the difference. Now, the state likely has a workforce that staffed at 60% to 70% of capacity, Ridge said. The median salary for a nurse working 40 hours a week in Virginia was between $67,000 and $80,000 last year.

Critical care, like emergency rooms and intensive care units, have been hit the hardest. Some ICU’s had half as many nurses as they needed during the omicron surge. Because ICU’s treat the sickest patients, one nurse there typically cares for one to two patients.

When the pandemic began, 30,000 health care workers in the state lost their jobs according to the Virginia Employment Commission, because hospital patient volumes had declined.

“They were kicked to the curb is how many felt,” Ridge said.

Some nurses retired, others cut back their hours, and others took jobs treating less ill patients. Others took short-term, high-paying jobs with travel agencies in other parts of the state and country. Hospitals offered to pay anywhere from $50 an hour to $250 an hour.

In October, VCU staffers discussed calling in sick together to protest their compensation. While VCU employees last year received appreciation payments of $400 and average annual merit raises of 2%, those figures were lower than a year before.

The pandemic caused revenue to decline in 2020, Dr. Art Kellermann, CEO of VCU Health, said in the fall. VCU can’t pay its staff at the same level as the area’s two other major health systems – Bon Secours and HCA – can. Bon Secours is nonprofit, HCA is for-profit, and VCU is government affiliated.

“Given our role in the state, we can’t go head to head with the other two systems that are national organizations with revenue in the billions of dollars,” Kellermann said at the time.

The industry’s staffing shortage is the most challenging employee situation he’s seen in his lifetime, he said.

'We're like family'

There’s a bulletin board on the wall inside the VCU emergency room showing the names and photos of the department’s new nurses, paramedics and technicians. One day in the winter, there were eight new employees on the board. Beside each person’s name is a small bio: work experience, family and pets.

Every two weeks, when a new batch of employees arrive, and their names are posted to the bulletin board.

The adult ER is so large – with about 370 employees – there’s always some turnover, said Amanda Stark, 33, a registered nurse and clinical coordinator. It was hard to notice when nurses started leaving faster than usual.

Since last May, the ER has hired 75 nurses from travel agencies, a spokesperson for the health system said. The typical assignment lasts 13 weeks.

Stark has worked in the VCU emergency department since she was a teenager in nursing school. She started as a care partner, assisting nurses by checking vital signs and placing the electrodes for EKGs.

Though other nurses left for higher paying jobs, Stark never thought about following. That would feel like abandoning her team.

“Those of us who have been here a long time, we’re like family,” Stark said.

Working the ER was tough on staffers before COVID arrived. A Level-I trauma center, VCU treats every type of illness and injury, from car crash victims to gunshot, heart attacks and strokes.

Stark makes it a habit to check in on her coworkers with a call or text message a day later. Privacy laws limit who staffers can talk to about specific cases, so she makes herself available to listen.

Then COVID arrived, and everything changed. Doctors wrote up wills in case they died, and they lived in hotels to ensure they didn’t spread the virus to their families.

For the first four months, Reid swapped houses with her cousin. Reid lived alone, while her cousin cared for Reid’s parents and 12-year-old daughter. Reid dropped off the groceries at the door step and waved to them through the window.

At first, doctors and nurses were the heroes, she said. Now they’re too often seen as part of the problem. She thinks about the sacrifice she makes, and the sacrifice regular people have been asked to make, like getting a vaccine or wearing a mask at the grocery store.

She thought things would go back to normal once the vaccines arrived. Instead, more Americans died of COVID-19 in the pandemic’s second year than its first.

The toll on nurses

First hospitals lost nurses who resigned. Then, in the height of omicron, they lost nurses to COVID.

Alyssa McKee, 29, a nurse coordinator in VCU’s respiratory intensive care unit, tested positive in early January. Her throat became sore, and her energy was sapped. It took five days to recover.

It was her second bout with COVID, and it wasn’t as bad as the first time she got sick, on July 4, 2020.

“We had a lot of people test positive,” McKee said of the omicron wave. “That’s probably what hit us the hardest.”

VCU used a group of nurses who float from unit to unit called supplemental staffing to help fill the void. Pediatric ICU nurses were trained to take care of adults. Other nurses picked up extra shifts. VCU requires nurses to rest at least 12 hours between shifts, and they can’t work more than four consecutive days.

Of the 80 or so nurses in the unit, maybe 15 have left since last year, McKee estimated. The nurses who have two or three years’ experience – the younger ones who made less and don’t have families – were the most likely to depart.

The shortage of nurses never affected the kind of care patients received, the three VCU staffers interviewed for this article said.

“The nurses pour their heart and soul into every patient,” McKee said.

The medical respiratory ICU, a 27-bed unit on the fourth floor of the critical care hospital, receives many of the sickest COVID patients. There are eight negative pressure rooms, in which COVID patients are isolated. When the door opens, air is sucked into the room, and the virus can’t escape. Before entering the room, the nurses donned their PPE – gowns, gloves, N95 masks and face shields or goggles.

During omicron, these rooms were full every day. By mid-January, nearly 200 beds in the VCU adult inpatient hospital were filled with a COVID patient, roughly 30%.

For the unconscious, intubated patients, nurses administered medication every two hours. They washed the patients’ hair, shaved their faces and turned them from their backs to their stomachs 12 times a day.

It was common for patients during the height of the delta and omicron waves. McKee worked two or three shifts a week, and it felt like someone would die every time she worked.

When cases were high, VCU didn't allow visitors, even if patients were at the end of their lives. Visitors are allowed now, but during the omicron surge, nurses gave patients iPads so they could video chat with their loved ones. The worst part was watching patients die alone.

“That’s the reason a lot of people have left,” McKee said. “It does take a toll.”

Some nurses started therapy, and McKee told other nurses to limit the overtime they pick up. To take care of herself, McKee goes to the beach with her husband and their Labrador retriever, Porter. They visit her mother-in-law’s house in North Carolina where she kayaks and bikes.

Of the nurses who left, some had good experiences, and others were thrown into high-pressure situations, treating five or six patients at a time, far more than the one or two in VCU’s medical respiratory ICU.

McKee never considered leaving for travel nursing, either. She’s comfortable in a routine, and parachuting into a new hospital for a few months never appealed to her.

But a change is on the horizon. Next month she’ll graduate with her master’s degree as a nurse practitioner, a higher level of expertise.

She debated how to proceed with her career. She considered leaving the medical respiratory ICU, where she’s worked for six years.

Ultimately, McKee decided she hopes to stay. Despite two years of seeing the worst of what COVID has done to people, she feels she wouldn’t enjoy taking care patients who are less ill. And she looks forward to staying with her coworkers, who have grown close.

“We got through all of this because we had each other,” she said.