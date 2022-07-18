After 73 years of marriage, couple in their 90s renews vows in Short Pump ceremony

Yvonne and Bob Polich laughed as Rebecca Merritt, life enrichment director at The Westmont at Short Pump senior living community, read a poem on Friday during a ceremony after their recommitment. Fellow residents joined in to celebrate the couple’s 73 years of marriage.
Pictures from Bob and Yvonne Polich’s wedding in 1949 decorated a table at The Westmont on Friday. The couple moved to Richmond more than 12 years ago and to the community a little over a year ago.
Wishes were placed on a table for Bob and Yvonne Polich as they recommit to each other during a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. Fellow residents and staff joined them as they celebrated 73 years of marriage.
Howard and Josephine Smith came to celebrate Bob and Yvonne Polich’s 73 years of marriage as the couple recommitted to each other during a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022.
Yvonne and Bob Polich kissed after their recommitment ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump senior living community on Friday. The Rev. Armando deLeon, a deacon from St. Augustine Catholic Church, officiated. Yvonne, 97, and Bob, 98, grew up in Portland, Ore.
Ed Polich accompanied his mother, Yvonne Polich, at The Westmont on Friday before she and his father, Bob, recommitted to each other after being married for 73 years. Ed has a brother, Bob.
Bob and Yvonne Polich laugh as Rebecca Merritt reads a poem during a ceremony after they recommitted their wedding vows at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. Fellow residents joined in to celebrate their 73 years of marriage. Merritt is life enrichment director at The Westmont.
Bob and Yvonne Polich react as Rebecca Merritt reads a poem during a ceremony after they recommitted their wedding vows at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. Fellow residents joined in to celebrate their 73 years of marriage. Merritt is life enrichment director at The Westmont.
Bob and Yvonne Polich react as Rebecca Merritt reads a poem during a ceremony after they recommitted their wedding vows at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. Fellow residents joined in to celebrate their 73 years of marriage. Merritt is life enrichment director at The Westmont.
Bob and Yvonne Polich react as Rebecca Merritt reads a poem during a ceremony after they recommitted their wedding vows at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. Fellow residents joined in to celebrate their 73 years of marriage. Merritt is life enrichment director at The Westmont.
Ed Polich walks his mother Yvonne Polich down the aisle as Yvonne and Bob Polich recommit to each other after being married for 73 years during a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump Community where they live. Fellow residents celebrated with them Friday, July 15, 2022.
Flower girl Betty Kulivan throws petals before Yvonne Polich walks down the aisle to recommit her vows along with her husband Bob Polich during a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. Fellow residents celebrated their 73 years together with them.
Bob Polich waits for Yvonne, his wife of 73 years, to walk down the aisle so they can recommit to each other during a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. Fellow residents joined in the celebration.
"We Still Do" tops the cake for Bob and Yvonne Polich's celebration after recommitting their wedding vows at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. The couple celebrated 73 years of marriage this year.
Bob and Yvonne Polich kiss before they recommit their wedding vows during a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. Deacon Armando deLeon, left, officiated the ceremony. Their son Ed Polich walked his mother down the aisle.
Bob and Yvonne Polich recommit to each other after being married for 73 years during a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. Deacon Armando deLeon officiated the ceremony viewed by staff and fellow residents of the Polichs.
Bob and Yvonne Polich cut their cake after recommitting their wedding vows during a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. They were celebrating 73 years of marriage with fellow residents.
Employee Amanda Waggy photographs Bob and Yvonne Polich after the couple recommitted to each other during a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. The couple celebrated 73 years of marriage with staff and fellow residents.
Bob and Yvonne Polich talk with people after they recommittted to each other during a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. Fellow residents and staff joined them in celebrating their 73 marriage.
"We Still Do" decorates a wall above where Bob and Yvonne Polich will recommit their wedding vows during a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump Community Friday, July 15, 2022. The couple has been married for 73 years this year.
They met in first grade and went through grade school together, reunited after he returned home from World War II, fell in love, married and raised a family, and now, a lifetime later, they’ve been through better and worse, sickness and health, and here they are.
Or, as the words atop the tiered wedding cake said, in celebration of 73 years of marriage, “We still do.”
Bob and Yvonne Polich recommitted to each other on Friday in a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump, a senior living community where they live. Bob, 98, and Yvonne, 97, were encouraged by Westmont officials to do something special for their 73rd, which actually occurred last January, but couldn’t be commemorated in such a public fashion because the community was still on high COVID alert.
So, on Friday, an activity room was transformed into a wedding chapel of sorts. There were flowers, a red carpet and, of course, the cake. Ed Polich, 68, escorted his mother down the aisle. The Rev. Armando deLeon, a deacon from St. Augustine Catholic Church, officiated.
“It worked out beautifully,” Bob said after the ceremony.
“It was exciting,” Yvonne added.
The Poliches were married in 1949 in Portland, Ore., where they had grown up. Their families lived not too far from each other, and they attended the same parochial school before moving on to different high schools. They lost touch until they saw each other at church one Sunday after Bob had come back from serving in World War II where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge with the U.S. Army’s artillery division. They saw each other after church, chatted and renewed acquaintance.
Soon after Yvonne walked in the door of her home, the phone rang. It was Bob, asking if he could stop by for a visit.
“He came up within 5 or 10 minutes,” Yvonne recalled.
In due time, there was a visit to the local drive-in for Cokes, more calls, more visits — “My mother always thought he was such a gentleman,” Yvonne said — and a kiss on the porch. They were totally smitten with each other and eventually were married at historic St. Patrick Catholic Church in Portland. They had two boys — Ed and Bob — and a full life.
Yvonne worked for a time as secretary for the mayor of Portland before becoming a stay-at-home mother for her boys. Bob was a longtime schoolteacher for grades 5-8. He also worked as the official timekeeper for the Portland Trailblazers NBA team for more than 20 years, so he and Yvonne attended hundreds of basketball games.
Fun fact: Bob was the timekeeper for the 1977 season when the Blazers won their only NBA championship. Further fun fact: He wasn’t actually at the final game when the Blazers won the title.
“The same day of the title game was my graduation from Oregon State University,” said Ed Polich. “Dad missed that game to come to my graduation.”
They eventually left Portland and moved to San Diego to be closer to son Bob. After he relocated to Boston, they decided to move to Richmond to be closer to their granddaughters and Ed, and as Bob put it, “give him a chance.” That was more than a dozen years ago. A little over a year ago, they moved to Westmont, where they live independently, still get around well and have wonderful memories.
Like this one from 73 years ago, as they were on their way to the church to be married.
“On the front porch of my future mother-in-law’s place, my wife stepping out of the front door,” said Bob, setting the scene. “That’s when tears came to my eyes because she was so beautiful.”
