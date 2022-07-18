After 73 years of marriage, couple in their 90s renews vows in Short Pump ceremony

Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

They met in first grade and went through grade school together, reunited after he returned home from World War II, fell in love, married and raised a family, and now, a lifetime later, they’ve been through better and worse, sickness and health, and here they are.

Or, as the words atop the tiered wedding cake said, in celebration of 73 years of marriage, “We still do.”

Bob and Yvonne Polich recommitted to each other on Friday in a ceremony at The Westmont at Short Pump, a senior living community where they live. Bob, 98, and Yvonne, 97, were encouraged by Westmont officials to do something special for their 73rd, which actually occurred last January, but couldn’t be commemorated in such a public fashion because the community was still on high COVID alert.

So, on Friday, an activity room was transformed into a wedding chapel of sorts. There were flowers, a red carpet and, of course, the cake. Ed Polich, 68, escorted his mother down the aisle. The Rev. Armando deLeon, a deacon from St. Augustine Catholic Church, officiated.

“It worked out beautifully,” Bob said after the ceremony.

“It was exciting,” Yvonne added.

The Poliches were married in 1949 in Portland, Ore., where they had grown up. Their families lived not too far from each other, and they attended the same parochial school before moving on to different high schools. They lost touch until they saw each other at church one Sunday after Bob had come back from serving in World War II where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge with the U.S. Army’s artillery division. They saw each other after church, chatted and renewed acquaintance.

Soon after Yvonne walked in the door of her home, the phone rang. It was Bob, asking if he could stop by for a visit.

“He came up within 5 or 10 minutes,” Yvonne recalled.

In due time, there was a visit to the local drive-in for Cokes, more calls, more visits — “My mother always thought he was such a gentleman,” Yvonne said — and a kiss on the porch. They were totally smitten with each other and eventually were married at historic St. Patrick Catholic Church in Portland. They had two boys — Ed and Bob — and a full life.

Yvonne worked for a time as secretary for the mayor of Portland before becoming a stay-at-home mother for her boys. Bob was a longtime schoolteacher for grades 5-8. He also worked as the official timekeeper for the Portland Trailblazers NBA team for more than 20 years, so he and Yvonne attended hundreds of basketball games.

Fun fact: Bob was the timekeeper for the 1977 season when the Blazers won their only NBA championship. Further fun fact: He wasn’t actually at the final game when the Blazers won the title.

“The same day of the title game was my graduation from Oregon State University,” said Ed Polich. “Dad missed that game to come to my graduation.”

They eventually left Portland and moved to San Diego to be closer to son Bob. After he relocated to Boston, they decided to move to Richmond to be closer to their granddaughters and Ed, and as Bob put it, “give him a chance.” That was more than a dozen years ago. A little over a year ago, they moved to Westmont, where they live independently, still get around well and have wonderful memories.

Like this one from 73 years ago, as they were on their way to the church to be married.

“On the front porch of my future mother-in-law’s place, my wife stepping out of the front door,” said Bob, setting the scene. “That’s when tears came to my eyes because she was so beautiful.”