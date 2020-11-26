After a busy year, Richmond-area Christmas tree sellers brace themselves for a busy season

Nick Atkinson, another assistant manager, said the store usually sells around 2,500-2,600 trees. It brought in more trees than last year in anticipation of a surge.

The Great Big Greenhouse will normally deliver trees to customers, but it’s had to cut down on setting them up for people. Mills said employees will put the stands on for customers, but the pandemic has kept them from going inside anyone’s house to help deck the halls.

Stores haven’t been able to run holiday festivities as normal either. The Great Big Greenhouse had to cut its train track display in half, Mills said. Sneed’s usually does a preview party that attracts 100 people in its cottage. This year, Rash said the nursery opted for a different approach and had people schedule appointments for $30 to come in for 15 minutes and shop with a gift card. Everyone was able to be safe and have mimosas and wine with straws under their masks, and they even got treat boxes to take home.

“My regular customers all tell me that they like to come here because they feel safe when they’re here,” Rash said.