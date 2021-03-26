After a long year of pandemic, older Richmonders finally have something they've longed for - hugs. And hope.

“She was thrilled to see each one,” Cynthia Krumbein said of her mother-in-law’s reaction to the visitors.

It’s been a particularly tough year for someone as active as Krumbein, a former reading teacher who generally improved the lives of others through her work with many organizations, who used to swim six mornings a week for more than 50 years before COVID-19 hit and shut down public pools. She also enjoyed playing bridge and going to lunch with her large group of friends.

“Unfortunately, all of that stopped abruptly and we have all worked to help her deal with the loneliness and separation that everyone is dealing with,” Cindy Krumbein said. “Mom has caregivers who are in the house with her. They make creative art programs and play cards with her, do some cooking projects together, take her for rides in the car, and for walks up and down the driveway and in the neighborhood. While it’s always easy to sit and watch television, we all see that Mom is much happier when she is thinking, learning, and doing.”

Visits are starting to pick up now as she has been fully vaccinated as have her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“She is still the same positive, outgoing, lively woman she has always been,” Cynthian Krumbein said.