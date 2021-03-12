After a year, Petersburg schools are reopening, beginning with 750 elementary schoolers on Wednesday

After shuttering schools over 365 days ago, Petersburg City Public Schools is welcoming back 750 elementary schoolers four days a week come Wednesday, the first phase of a two-step return plan.
Wednesday’s return marks about 30% of all Petersburg elementary schoolers returning to the classroom. Sixth through 12th graders can return to their respective school next month. All students will attend in person Monday through Thursday, with Friday as a virtual learning day.
Petersburg’s return to school is in response to Gov. Ralph Northam’s February announcement where he expected to see students back in school buildings by March 15.
“We have always had hope we were going to return students to some form of in-person instruction [this year],” said Petersburg's Schools Chief Maria Pitre-Martin in an interview.
Just under one in three families of school-aged children are willing to send students back into classrooms, according to the results of a family survey the school system administered after Northam’s directive.
Until this point, Petersburg has maintained a virtual learning environment because of the effects COVID-19 is having on the community. Situated in the Crater Health District, Petersburg has had the highest number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 of all the health district’s localities, Pitre-Martin said.
“During the last week of January, Petersburg made the New York Times list of [the 100] communities with high transmission. So when you look at all of our data, that is why we had made the decision to maintain the Petersburg Virtual Academy,” Pitre-Martin said.
According to the New York Times’ Virginia Coronavirus Map and Case Count data, as of Mach 10, Petersburg’s test positivity rate being very high suggests that COVID-19 cases are being undercounted. The New York Times data also shows Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths are increasing and ICU occupancy is still very high.
To ensure parents feel safe to send their children back, the school system worked diligently to ensure six feet distance in classrooms and thorough cleaning processes.
In classrooms, there will be between 13 and 14 students per classroom. Face coverings are mandatory and regular cleaning will be done in high-frequency areas, including using UV Rays to disinfect large spaces.
The district asked for as many parents as possible to drive their students to and from school to help with distancing on buses. Approximately 13 students will be on each bus. Before students get on the bus they will receive a wellness check. Students who are driven to school will receive a check upon arrival.
A majority of all school system staff and teachers will be fully vaccinated by the time elementary school students return Wednesday, however, due to an ice storm in February, a vaccine clinic was delayed, leaving one of the district’s second dose clinics scheduled for March 20.
When Amanda Harris’ 8-year-old daughter asked to go back to school, Harris paused.
After learning about the school’s cleaning process and that it was heavily suggested for teachers to get vaccinated before the return, she felt at ease, much to her daughter’s excitement.
A third-grader at Pleasants Lane Elementary, Peyton Harris is more than ready to be back in a classroom. Ahead of the big day she asked for a hair appointment and for her mom to buy her specific clothes for the first-day outfit.
With clear instructions in hand, Amanda Harris went to Target and purchased her daughter a plaid black and red skirt with knee tights, Converse sneakers and a jacket to tie around her waist. Peyton Harris will pair this new outfit with her metallic emoji-themed book bag that comes with a matching lunchbox and water bottle.
“I just feel like kids learn better actually being around and active with other kids is like they have their own language,” Amanda Harris said. “And I just think the overall picture is that feed off other kids.”
Virtual learning for Peyton Harris has been going fine, but her mother knows her daughter’s love language is communicating with others face to face.
“She likes her teacher, she likes engaging with the students. She needs that one on one contact, she needs that communication and she needs to be in that atmosphere,” Amanda Harris said.
Last year, was Peyton Harris’ first at Pleasant Lane. She enjoyed after-school programs, tutoring and free swim, none of which she has been able to do during the pandemic.
“She was able to learn and be educated [and] make friends all while having fun,” Amanda Harris said.
During virtual learning, the school district emphasized social and emotional learning for all students with daily lessons.
“Our families have been through a lot of trauma and stress and challenges during this pandemic,” Pitre-Martin said. “We think that in many ways it [social and emotional learning] is just as important as academics.”
Daily virtual social and emotional lessons, which will continue when in-person learning begins, included students looking inward, thinking about how they work with others, how they collaborate and lessons that discuss conflict.
Richmond Public Schools, which like Petersburg has kept buildings closed all school year, is welcoming back nearly 800 students on April 12.
In the Richmond-area, Hanover County Public Schools welcomed back nearly 60% of all students five days a week in September, followed by Chesterfield County Public Schools sending students back in waves before pulling the plug in November. Chesterfield has since welcomed back students five days a week. Henrico County, last month, began sending students back in clusters two days a week.