After a year, Petersburg schools are reopening, beginning with 750 elementary schoolers on Wednesday

Virtual learning for Peyton Harris has been going fine, but her mother knows her daughter’s love language is communicating with others face to face.

“She likes her teacher, she likes engaging with the students. She needs that one on one contact, she needs that communication and she needs to be in that atmosphere,” Amanda Harris said.

Last year, was Peyton Harris’ first at Pleasant Lane. She enjoyed after-school programs, tutoring and free swim, none of which she has been able to do during the pandemic.

“She was able to learn and be educated [and] make friends all while having fun,” Amanda Harris said.

During virtual learning, the school district emphasized social and emotional learning for all students with daily lessons.

“Our families have been through a lot of trauma and stress and challenges during this pandemic,” Pitre-Martin said. “We think that in many ways it [social and emotional learning] is just as important as academics.”

Daily virtual social and emotional lessons, which will continue when in-person learning begins, included students looking inward, thinking about how they work with others, how they collaborate and lessons that discuss conflict.