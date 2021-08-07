After being halted for a year, BrewHaHa Craft Beer Festival returns to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture

With mason jugs and tickets in hand, a small crowd waited to fill up at the fourth annual BrewHaHa Craft Beer Festival hosted on the front lawn of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

After not holding the event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Michael Plumb, vice president of guest engagement for the museum, was excited to see a return.

“It’s wonderful,” Plumb said. “I mean it’s great to see everyone back.”

He said that as a result of the pandemic, the sold-out event had fewer tickets available than in previous years, with 400 tickets sold this year compared to the usual average of 600.

Martha Keller of Richmond said this is the third festival she and her husband’s family have attended. While she’s worried about the several variants of COVID-19, the event’s outdoor format relieved some of her apprehensions.

“So far, we haven’t been given any indication that outdoor events are prohibited,” Keller said. “But it does make me very nervous about future variants rising.”