After being halted for a year, BrewHaHa Craft Beer Festival returns to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture

With mason jugs and tickets in hand, a small crowd waited to fill up at the fourth annual BrewHaHa Craft Beer Festival hosted on the front lawn of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.
After not holding the event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Michael Plumb, vice president of guest engagement for the museum, was excited to see a return.
“It’s wonderful,” Plumb said. “I mean it’s great to see everyone back.”
He said that as a result of the pandemic, the sold-out event had fewer tickets available than in previous years, with 400 tickets sold this year compared to the usual average of 600.
Martha Keller of Richmond said this is the third festival she and her husband’s family have attended. While she’s worried about the several variants of COVID-19, the event’s outdoor format relieved some of her apprehensions.
“So far, we haven’t been given any indication that outdoor events are prohibited,” Keller said. “But it does make me very nervous about future variants rising.”
Sue Bream of Richmond said the pandemic is still a concern for her as a result of her pre-existing conditions. She sat on the stairs of the museum as her husband went under the packed tent to collect the different beers for her due to the crowd size.
Similar to Keller, Courtney Mackey of Chesterfield County said she felt comfortable attending due to it being outside. It was her fourth time at the event, and she was happy to see it return. John Warkertin, who attended the event with Mackey, echoed her sentiments.
“Especially this year, this is the first year being liberated from the pandemic constraints,” Warkertin said. “This is a great opportunity to enjoy ourselves.”
