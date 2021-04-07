After heavy budget cuts last year, Chesterfield supervisors approve $806.8 million spending plan for year starting July 1

“COVID has taught us a lot about our workforce and how flexible we need to be. We have a glossary in the back of budget and we took out [the words] ‘Snow Day,’ and we took ‘Compression’ out of the glossary because neither one of those things are topics that we're going to deal with again,” Harris said.

A portion of this year’s budget seeks to address salary compression for 1,300 Chesterfield public safety employees. The county will spend $13.8 million this coming fiscal year to kick-start a three-year plan to revert years of underpaying veteran employees, with only a slight pay difference between longtime employees and new hires.

The county also will provide all general government employees with a 2% raise in January 2022.

Chesterfield County Public Schools also plans to address salary compression among teachers, over three years, beginning this next fiscal year. Plans call for the system to spend $25.2 million to fix teacher salaries and provide a 2% raise for all other staff.

The county eliminated the phrase "Snow Day" because now employees can work from home during inclement weather.