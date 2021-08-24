After historic spike, summer census shows 16% decline in homelessness across Richmond region

After a historic spike in homelessness earlier this year, the number of people without permanent housing decreased 16% over the last six months, according to figures the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care released Tuesday.
But at 699, the number of people who slept at the region’s shelters or outside in mid-July remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic figures. The network of nonprofits and service providers who aid the homeless say the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the region’s affordable housing crunch pose obstacles to moving more families who lost shelter back into permanent, stable housing.
“It’s the continuing impact of COVID that we’re feeling every day in homeless assistance,” said Kelly King Horne, executive director of Homeward, the region’s coordinating agency for homeless services. “It was difficult before with people with low financial resources, and it’s just gotten harder.”
In January, the region’s homeless population hit its highest point in seven years when 838 people were counted during a biennial census that’s mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
That was up from 549 people the prior January, and 497 in January 2019. The 53% surge from 2020 to 2021 was the largest single year uptick since the Continuum of Care began tracking the figure back in the ‘90s. It confirmed fears that the pandemic that cost thousands their jobs would translate to widespread housing insecurity for families living on the brink.
Last month, the second count of the year tallied 699 people in the Continuum’s geographic area, which covers the city, the town of Ashland, as well as Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan counties. While down from January, the new July figure is 42% higher than in July 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region. No count was conducted in July 2020.
Of those counted, about two out of three were Black and about 40% were 55 or older, according to figures from the July count. A quarter of respondents said they had lost income and access to food because of the pandemic. One in five said they lost their housing because of it.
In what officials called a “bright spot” in the findings, 60% of people counted said they were vaccinated. King Horne credited a coordinated effort the Daily Planet Health Services led earlier this year to offer free, on-site vaccination at area shelters and hotels.
The count, conducted by outreach workers, service providers and volunteers, documents people sleeping in shelter programs or observed sleeping outside on a single night. It does not capture people who lost housing and subsequently moved in with a relative or friend. Nor does it capture all people sleeping in cars or living in hotels that aren’t a part of the region’s pandemic shelter program.
The number of people counted who were sleeping on sidewalks, in cars, tents or any other place deemed unsuitable for human habitation more than doubled from January to July, rising from 98 people to 197 people, according to the figures. The continuum will provide “increased services for people who are unsheltered in order to better meet their needs and connect them to shelter or permanent housing,” according to a release.
The 275 families who are homeless dropped 4% when compared with January, but still registered 196% higher than the July 2019 figure. That's particularly troubling, said Beth Vann-Turnbull, executive director of Housing Families First, a nonprofit that works to quickly rehouse people who have lost their homes.
“More families in shelter provide tangible evidence of the high levels of need in our region, and yet shelter programs are not and cannot be permanent solutions,” Vann-Turnbull said in the release. “The significant increase in families captured in the count should be a rallying cry for our region to invest in more deeply affordable housing.”
