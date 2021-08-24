After historic spike, summer census shows 16% decline in homelessness across Richmond region

Last month, the second count of the year tallied 699 people in the Continuum’s geographic area, which covers the city, the town of Ashland, as well as Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan counties. While down from January, the new July figure is 42% higher than in July 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region. No count was conducted in July 2020.

Of those counted, about two out of three were Black and about 40% were 55 or older, according to figures from the July count. A quarter of respondents said they had lost income and access to food because of the pandemic. One in five said they lost their housing because of it.

In what officials called a “bright spot” in the findings, 60% of people counted said they were vaccinated. King Horne credited a coordinated effort the Daily Planet Health Services led earlier this year to offer free, on-site vaccination at area shelters and hotels.

The count, conducted by outreach workers, service providers and volunteers, documents people sleeping in shelter programs or observed sleeping outside on a single night. It does not capture people who lost housing and subsequently moved in with a relative or friend. Nor does it capture all people sleeping in cars or living in hotels that aren’t a part of the region’s pandemic shelter program.