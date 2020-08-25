After judge's ruling, Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue will stay in place until at least October

The contractual decisions made in 1890 cannot bind Virginians 130 years later or beyond, Heytens argued. When the monument was erected, Lee was seen as a heroic figure whose failed cause should be mourned, the solicitor general wrote, but now Lee and other Confederate leaders are regarded as symbols of racism, injustice and oppression and their cause a blight on our nation’s history.

“The statue has become an ever-more-painful wound and a focus of the anger and frustration felt by many who continue to suffer the effects of the disgraceful institution the Confederacy fought to protect,” Heytens wrote.

On Tuesday, Marchant dismissed the lawsuit’s Count 5, which claimed that taking down the statue violated Virginia Code. Even if Northam is violating state law by taking down the statue, the judge said, in this instance the state code does not give citizens the power to enforce the law by filing a suit.

“The statute provides under what conditions a work of art may be accepted, removed, relocated or altered by the Commonwealth and under what conditions a structure intended primarily for ornamental or memorial purposes may be procured, removed, remodeled or added to by the Commonwealth,” Marchant said. “It is completely silent as to authorizing any public action.”