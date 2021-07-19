After less than a year in the role, Goochland’s county administrator resigns

After less than a year in the role, Kenny Young has resigned as Goochland’s county administrator.

On July 8, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to accept Young’s resignation, stating that the parting is mutual and amicable.

The board expressed its appreciation of Young’s service to Goochland County over the past 10 months, but noted that a close alignment in strategic vision is imperative for reaching the highest level of excellence in local government.

“On behalf of all the board members,” said Chairman John L. Lumpkins Jr. “We wish Kenny success in his future endeavors.”

Reached by phone, Young said Monday that he and board members “came to a mutually agreeable decision to part ways.” He added that he wished “the citizens, employees and businesses of Goochland County well.”

Young was hired on Sept. 1, 2020, to fill the county administrator position that was left vacant by John Budesky, who left Goochland on June 30 of last year to take on the same role in Hanover County.

Young most recently served as an assistant county administrator for Loudoun County.