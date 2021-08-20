About three months after gunfire took a mother and infant and wounded three others at The Belt Atlantic apartments, the pop of gunshots outside her window once again startled Carol Allen.

She's not sure what happened, or why. But, Allen, who has lived at the complex in South Richmond for about a year, says the community has been under a relative calm following the tragic events of April 27. No one has been shot there since. The city's emergency communications department fielded reports of gunfire on 11 days in recent months.

Some residents, afraid to let their children play outside, are seeking a place that's safer to live, where maintenance requests might be handled more quickly. A worsening affordable housing crunch is stymieing their efforts. Others are just grateful for security upgrades made by property owners.

Allen also gives thanks for the people who kept coming back to support and empower the community long after the crime scene tape came down. Among the 54 killings in the city so far this year, the daylight assault that traumatized residents of the subsidized-housing property has prompted an enduring response.

Community leaders hope to replicate the recovery efforts, which received city backing — and funding — under the banner of a new initiative: The Trauma Healing Response Network. It is a collective of community leaders, volunteers and mental health professionals that still meets twice a month to assess the needs of residents.

Allen, 54, said the goal is to instill a sense of security, so that people can come together and children feel safe playing outside. She says it's working.

"We're trying to get people to come together to make the community safe," Allen said.

Deneka Green, a two-year resident of the community, located off Midlothian Turnpike near George Wythe High School, remains wary.

"I barely stay at home," said Green, who is 40 and lives with her 14-year-old son. "It's still not safe for kids to play. You never know when you have to run from bullets."

Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, whose 5th District includes The Belt Atlantic, said it could be a year or two before the community firmly establishes a residents council to advocate for their needs.

"I have no rose-colored glasses about the real work and grit it's going to take to get things turned around. And we need money. We need resources." - Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch

Keisha Cummings, an advocate for underserved neighborhoods, got the ball rolling by looking for ways to help residents in the aftermath of the shooting. Lynch and Jackie Lawrence, director of health equity for the Richmond and Henrico Health District, started the Trauma Healing Response Network after the shootings to provide crisis intervention. The violence was witnessed by lots of people, including several children, who were outside enjoying nice weather that evening.

"What we're trying to grapple with is simultaneously building a community while helping individual families deal with the stresses of poverty and trauma and all sorts of external challenges that a lot of them are facing," Lynch said. "So it's not an easy task. It takes a village."

The response network is starting a trauma support group for women residents of The Belt Atlantic that will meet at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle in South Richmond.

Since the shooting, the church has provided food for residents and is holding a Bible study at the complex every Tuesday evening. It also is founding a satellite church at the apartment complex, called "New Life at Belt Atlantic," that will have services every Sunday starting Aug. 29 (outdoors unless the weather is bad).

"The ultimate goal is to feed them so they won't be hungry and, at the same time, win souls for Christ as we are led by the Holy Spirit of God," said the church's pastor, Robert Winfree.

Another faith leader, The Rev. Robin Mines, associate minister of Hood Temple AME Zion Church, has been working with other volunteers and the Richmond Police Department to organize a faith community event at The Belt Atlantic from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It will include a worship service, food, backpacks for kids, COVID testing and vaccinations.

Westover Hills Elementary School, which had a fifth-grade student wounded in the April shooting, has begun holding Westover Wednesdays, a weekly summertime event for families, children and school staff that is being held twice a month at The Belt Atlantic. The event brings music, snacks, games, a book station, arts and crafts, and other activities to residents.

The Belt Atlantic used to be known as Midlothian Village before Community Preservation Partners purchased the property in 2018 through a joint venture with another company, promising secure fences, gates and other safety measures.

Tameka Webb, asset manager for Community Preservation Partners, said that the company hired Virtus Security in July and doubled the number of security officers working at the property, from two to four. The officers, two of whom are armed, patrol more frequently and are more involved in enforcing lease violations than the previous security company there, Webb said.

She said management also has repaired entrances to the tall black gates that surround the more than 600 residents of the complex, which provides project-based Section 8 housing to low-income residents. Tenants will be able to use key cards to walk through or drive through an entrance.

In the immediate aftermath of the April shooting, many residents were upset that the gates had been left open.

Law enforcement authorities said that on the night of the shooting, four young men got out of a car and walked into the property. The men were wearing masks that fully covered their faces and at least three of them started shooting. The police believe more than 50 shots were fired from at least three weapons, including an assault rifle.

Within the past year, Webb said, a gate had to be repaired four times because people drove into it. A little over a month ago a security camera was damaged, she said, delaying a repaired gate from being fully operational.

"We want to have the community closed and secure," Webb said.

No amount of added security will make some residents feel safe.

"There's nothing they can do to make me come back," said Sharnell Hill, who believes the shooting could have been prevented had the gates been secure and working properly.

The gunfire on April 27 wounded Hill's 11-year-old daughter, Daniya Dixon, along with two other people, and killed Hill's sister, Sharnez Hill, and 3-month-old niece, Neziah.

Since then, she and her two daughters have been staying with one of Hill's other sisters. She has not spent the night at her apartment in The Belt Atlantic since the tragedy.

Her search for another place to live has been hard. "I'm trying to get an apartment or house, but nothing's really available or it's too expensive," said Hill, who has has a Housing Choice voucher and is on waiting lists at a couple of apartment complexes. "Or the inexpensive stuff is far away."

Hill, 34, is still grieving an inexplicable loss resulting from senseless violence that the authorities say was sparked by an argument on social media.

"I just remember the good times — try not to think about that day, but the good times," she said.

"Just yesterday, I was sitting at the table by myself just crying for like 20 minutes, looking at a video of my sister." - Sharnell Hill

Other residents have also struggled with the loss of Sharnez Hill, whom everyone knew as "Shy-Shy," and her baby daughter, and many of them underwent crisis counseling.

"They were still just frozen a little bit," said Keisha Wright, who owns Richmond-based ProActive Behavior Services and will help facilitate the trauma support group for women. "They just wanted to make it go away, but as we know, trauma doesn't happen like that."

Ashley Waddell, founder of the Henrico County-based Wholistic Alignment Therapeutic Wellness Center, provided counseling and outpatient therapy for Belt Atlantic residents soon after the shooting. She is part of the Trauma Healing Response Network and will be providing yoga for the women who take part in the trauma support group.

One woman Waddell worked with was afraid to stay at the complex.

"We did some brief crisis intervention to get her back stable enough to even function there," she said.

Waddell talked to the resident about how she can be safe in the moment and discussed the woman's fears. The woman later called her and said she was having a hard time at work, and Waddell provided her some tools to manage her anxiety.

Lawrence, the director of health equity for the Richmond and Henrico Health District, has been working with the city and others to set up the Trauma Healing Response Network so it can tailor responses to other communities across Richmond.

The idea was pitched to the City Council by the Gun Violence Prevention Work Group, a collaboration of residents, community partners, the Richmond and Henrico Health District, the mayor's office and Virginia Commonwealth University. The city has allotted $500,000 to the combined health district to expand the network.

"That funding is going to hire someone to coordinate the responses, and a majority — over half of the funding — is going to community partners and emergency relief for families," said Lawrence, who also founded the Healing Us Initiative along with the Richmond Association of Black Social Workers. "We want to build up the capacity of grassroots community partners so that they're ready and in place prior to something happening, and they activate in a responsive manner."

"The city is really recognizing that gun violence and trauma in general is a collective experience. It shows that they are committed to trying to address it in a culturally-informed, community-driven way." - Jackie Lawrence