After more than a half-century, photographer Bob Brown puts finishing touches on a stellar career

On the front page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch this past Feb. 19, the lead photograph featured a smiling Gov. Glenn Youngkin meeting with members of the Senate Republic Caucus at the Capitol. Senior photographer Bob Brown shot the picture.

Inside the paper, there was another front page, this one from Feb. 19, 1972, the weekly installment of the T-D’s “A Look Back at Fronts” feature. The main local photo on that front page featured the governor at the time, Linwood Holton, as he met with legislative leaders at the Capitol snack bar.

Brown shot that picture, too.

Two front-page photographs, 50 years apart. Same photographer. Amazing.

Since 1968 when Brown joined Richmond newspapers (back then, we also had an afternoon paper, The News Leader, and while the reporters for the papers competed against one another the photographers worked for both), he has been on the scene, chronicling events as publicly momentous as presidential inaugurations -- he’s covered nine, from Carter to Obama -- and as personally significant as a beaming child holding a prized chicken egg at a county fair. For more than five decades, if something important was happening around here, there was a pretty good chance Brown was there.

“I can only imagine how much Bob Brown has heard and seen,” said Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, who has come to know Brown in recent years at the Capitol.

As much as we’ve enjoyed tagging along on Brown’s remarkable ride, we knew it had to end sometime, and that time is here.

After 54 years in the newspaper business, plus another decade in television before that, Brown is placing a lens cap on a prolific career that is extraordinary not only for its longevity and sustained excellence but for the good humor and general friendliness he demonstrated going about his work. At age 84, Brown is retiring at the end of March.

“It’s time,” he said. “It’s been a good ride, but now I think it’s time to get off the horse and put it out to pasture.”

But it’s not like he and his horse are limping to the finish. His focus remains clear, his hand steady – “I come to work each day with a blank canvas in front of me, and I try to fill it with meaningful, storytelling photos,” he has said – and he’s pretty much going as hard now as he did 10, 20 or even 40 years ago, even as he has embraced significant technological changes from film to digital, and survived seismic shifts in the newspaper business.

Through it all, he has continued to do the job with the energy and passion of a rookie. (“He’s an old grown-up kid,” said Times-Dispatch photographer Shaban Athuman with a smile as we followed Brown around last week). Even now, he’s putting in long days at the Capitol at what will be his last General Assembly session as a full-time photo journalist, sending in way more pictures to editors than they could ever use in the paper (but will post them all online), hustling here and there, eyes open for the next good shot.

The Times-Dispatch and its readers “won’t be the same without his watchful eye and unique perspective,” said James H. Wallace, Times-Dispatch senior editor for news, visuals and audience.

“I’ve watched him nearly freeze on the riser during Barack Obama’s inauguration, get drenched waiting for the statue of Stonewall Jackson to be removed, and on more than one occasion I’ve seen him up before the sun just to make sure he was in the right position at the right time to record the critical moments of some event,” said Wallace, Brown’s supervisor and colleague for the past 16 years.

“I think one of the reasons Bob and I hit it off from the beginning is because we share a simple philosophy about photography and photojournalism. You never have a bad day doing this job. You might find yourself wet, freezing, stuck outside when the temperature and humidity almost reaches 100, or in the middle of a crowd where just about everyone wishes you harm. But the joy of photography and a chance to touch history on a daily basis makes it special and keeps him going.”

***

Brown grew up in Rockbridge County; he was born at his grandparents’ home in Buena Vista and moved to Lexington when he was 6. His mountain roots inspired his sense of exploration and his love of music. He sang in the church choir from a young age, and in high school landed a spot in the all-state chorus. As a young man, he would become a member of The Virginians, a 1960s recording group, and even today it doesn’t take a lot of prodding to get him to break out his guitar and sing.

Brown came to Richmond to attend art school at Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University) but discovered he could shoot pictures better than he could draw them so in his second year he switched majors to photography.

In 1958, he was hired fresh out of school by WRVA-TV (now WWBT-12) as a film editor. When he wasn’t busy in the film department, Brown would hang around the studio and watch live broadcasts, including “The Sailor Bob Show.” He befriended Bob “Sailor Bob” Griggs, and would occasionally show up on the screen as one of the show’s wacky characters. While in TV, Brown also wrote and recorded musical jingles for commercials.

He spent about 10 years in television, mostly in Richmond, and on the side shot promotional still photos on a freelance basis for local theaters.

“It was great practice for photo journalism, trying to catch the moments between the actors,” he said.

His photos caught the eye of editors at the Richmond papers who invited him to apply for a job and eventually offered him one in 1968.

“When I started working [there], I thought, "Wow, they're gonna pay me to do this?!" he recalled in a 2013 interview.

It was a mindset he maintained throughout his career, often commenting how much he enjoyed his job, saying “it beats working for a living.”

Besides his sharp eye, his knack for being in the right place at the right time and his genuine ease around people, it is Brown’s enthusiasm for the work that made him stand out, not only to readers and sources but colleagues.

“Brownie makes a strong impression on everyone because he has the attitude and energy of someone half his age,” said Lee Barnes, a former Times-Dispatch features editor. “That man never, ever, phoned it in. He treated every assignment as if he was shooting professionally for the first time.”

His attention to detail also stands out, said Barnes, who recalled the day a group of politicians came to the newspaper, and Brown was sent to get fresh head-and-shoulders photos. Barnes marveled at the care Brown took for such a mundane assignment, pressing his camera to his face and standing motionless for minutes at a time, patiently waiting for just the right facial expression.

“The only thing that moved was his shutter finger,” Barnes said.

Even with more than 50 years of experience covering the General Assembly, Brown’s work during the current session seems to have grown “better and more nuanced as the days go on,” said Steve Helber, staff photographer for the Associated Press, based in Richmond, a longtime friend of Brown.

“It’s hard to understate the impact that Bob Brown has had on the photojournalism community in Virginia,” Helber said. “I came to Virginia as a rookie photographer in 1980. Bob welcomed me and helped guide me through the many political and news assignments throughout Virginia. He is a consummate photojournalist who makes interesting images of some of the most mundane events and scenes. He has a creative eye that marvels at the small details of daily life.”

Over the years, Brown has collected shelves full of state and national awards for his photography, along with some singular honors: three times, he was chosen Virginia News Photographer of the Year, and he was the first photojournalist inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame. He also was the first photojournalist to receive the George Mason Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, Virginia Pro chapter, and is a member of the Virginia Capitol Correspondents Association Hall of Fame.

In 2018, the House of Delegates adopted a resolution commending Brown as “a witness to history,” praising his “beautiful, thought-provoking photos” and his “talent for capturing complex stories in a single moment in time.”

***

Over the course of his career, Brown has covered anything and everything, from hurricanes and floods to high school football, providing experiences most people can only imagine and a front-row seat for history. He’s met and talked with several presidents – while staying at a home in Williamsburg, a cardigan-wearing Jimmy Carter came over to shake hands with an on-duty Brown who was stationed in the garden --– and he’s been on a first-name basis with more than a dozen Virginia governors (“They call me ‘Bob,’” he says, “and I call them, ‘Governor.’”).

He covered 11 national political conventions, beginning 1984, and described the “always (mostly) fun” experiences as a chance to “run with the ‘Big Dogs’ in the business.”

“I would usually stay in the hotel where the Virginia delegation was quartered,” he recalled. “Sometimes the day might begin with a 7:30 breakfast meeting and end after we finished sending photos around midnight, but it was great to be in the middle of history, trying to record what I saw.”

One of his most unforgettable assignments was traveling in 1996 to Jordan where a group from Langley Air Force Base was involved in the enforcement of a no-fly zone over Iraq. The trip included a visit to the ancient city of Petra, one of the world’s archaeological wonders carved directly into the sandstone cliffs, and another day featured lunch with the U.S. ambassador in Amman.

“We were served a beautifully presented bowl of sheep brains, ringed with lemon wedges, along with other traditional food,” he recalled. “I passed on the brains, but the rest was delicious.”

On the same assignment, he flew aboard a tanker aircraft refueling jets in flight. When the refueling was complete, the boom operator, lying prone looking out a bubble window, asked, “You want a picture?” Brown, who for photos has gone into coal mines and climbed without hesitation to the very top of the clock tower of old City Hall, didn’t think twice. The boom operator moved and Brown stretched into position, shooting through the bubble window a view of fighter jets lined up behind the tanker.

He’s loved gallivanting around Virginia, meeting new friends, discovering new places. I know because I’ve ridden shotgun on many of those trips for our “Backroads” series. It’s not quite accurate to say Brown has driven on every paved (and many unpaved) roads in the state, but you wouldn’t be far off. He has an encyclopedic recall of where he’s been and how to get there again and a (naturally) photographic memory of what he’s done.

But he’s felt at home nowhere more than the Capitol, where he has prowled the halls since 1970, except for the year he left Richmond to work as director of photography for The Charlotte (N.C.) News. He returned to Richmond – and the Capitol – the next year.

“It won’t be the same” at the Capitol without Brown, said House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.

“It’s cliché to say that Bob is a Richmond institution, but it’s true,” Gilbert said. “When you see Bob stalking around with a bunch of cameras around his neck, you know you’re where something important is happening.

“But Bob has never taken himself too seriously. He gets the shots that will wind up in the history books, but he’s also quick with a joke, and to show you the candid, less-than-front-page worthy shots he captures too for a laugh.”

Copies of Brown’s not-ready-for-publication pictures -- candid shots often featuring legislators, staffers and members of the news media, sometimes in less-than-flattering light, with Brown’s droll commentary added in cartoon-like quote bubbles – can be found all over the Capitol. The Capitol press room is wallpaper with his humor. Brown published a book of such images, “Capitol Comics,” in 1984, and he’s been encouraged to produce a sequel.

That could be a project for retirement, which will be anything but retiring.

He will have more time to tend to the farmette in Varina where he lives with his wife, Evelyn. He'll soon start putting in their annual vegetable garden, and later this year he has weddings of two grandchildren to attend. He and Evelyn have a new Jack Russell Terrier, Lucy, who rousted him at 4:30 a.m. the other day to see what things looked like outside. Lucy is a retirement gift from Evelyn, returning the favor from a decade ago when Bob gave her Jane, also a Jack Russell, when she retired as executive director of the state boards of psychology, counseling and social work. They also have Biggie, a Dorset Bulldog.

As much as he plans to do, there will be no more “blank canvases” to fill with photos on a daily basis. Will that be hard to get used to after so many years?

“Sure,” he said. “I mean, it’ll be an adjustment.”

Brown goes nowhere – not even the grocery store -- without at least one camera dangling around his neck, in part because at this point a camera is practically a wardrobe accessory for him, but also because he’s always wanted to be ready in case a photo opportunity presented itself.

Even in retirement, will he still carry a camera with him at all times?

“Oh, yeah,” he said. “You never know.”