What did it cost Richmond to secure the resignation of embattled former police Chief William Smith?
$85,477 in severance pay, according to the city’s Department of Human Resources.
Mayor Levar Stoney asked for Smith’s resignation last month, as his administration and the police department Smith led faced mounting criticism for its handling of protests that began in the city in late May.
The payout adds to more than $2 million in costs the city has incurred responding to the demonstrations, including overtime, equipment and property damage. The total cost is not yet known.
Jim Nolan, a Stoney spokesman, said the payout was calculated under a city policy established in 2017 by the City Council. Efforts to reach Smith were unsuccessful Monday.
His ouster last month came as the Richmond Police Department defended its handling of protests that began after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racism.
In Richmond, those demonstrations ran nightly for weeks, drawing hundreds of marchers and a massive police presence to downtown and its surrounding neighborhoods.
Protesters condemned the police department’s use of tear gas, pepper spray and less lethal bullets to control crowds. Police said protesters lobbed rocks, water bottles and other projectiles at them.
After one clash outside of police headquarters shortly before Smith’s resignation, he said his officers had shown “great restraint” in their response.
In mid-June, Stoney announced Smith had resigned.
“Chief Smith is a good man. He has served this city with grace. But we are ready to move in a new direction,” Stoney said at the time.
Smith has not made any public statements since then.
Stoney first tapped William “Jody” Blackwell to lead the police department on an interim basis. Stoney said his administration would conduct a national search for a permanent police chief.
Blackwell’s appointment drew sharp condemnation from protesters. He shot and killed a man while on duty in 2002; a grand jury did not return charges against Blackwell for the incident. He lasted 11 days before news of his plan to step down as interim chief leaked.
Hours later, Stoney announced he had handpicked a new permanent police chief: Gerald Smith. The hasty hire skirted the national search he had promised and broke with a vetting process his administration laid out. To date, his administration has declined to say how many other candidates it vetted before hiring Smith, or whether he sat for a formal interview before receiving an offer.
Smith had not formally agreed to the terms of his employment with the city before his introductory press conference in late June, according to an offer letter obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
In addition to his $185,000 annual salary, the letter lays out additional compensation the Stoney administration promised Smith: a $12,000 annual payment into a deferred compensation plan for each year he works for the city; up to $11,000 for moving expenses from Charlotte to Richmond; and a $1,300 monthly housing allowance for a year.
Even as the Stoney administration has instituted a hiring freeze and ordered city departments to halt discretionary spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Will Smith’s is the second large payout it has authorized in recent months.
The mayor’s administration also agreed to pay former housing director Douglas Dunlap about $99,000 when it parted ways with him in March.
As a taxpayer I am not happy with the payment to Chief William Smith. But he sure deserved it. As a citizen I thought Chief Smith was a good police officer, a good precinct commander (3rd) , and an excellent police chief. The wrong person resigned. Stoney should have resigned for meddling in police department business, which prolonged the rioting.
"His administration and the police department Smith led faced mounting criticism for its handling of protests that began in the city in late May."
What garbage reporting. If the reporter actually talked to people living in the area the quote above would read "Smith was respected by the citizens he tried to protect, but thwarted by Levar Stoney". The only people criticizing Smith are those who think rioters are synonymous with civil rights protesters. Most rational people can distinguish the difference.
This is what happens when you elect a carpetbagger as Mayor, especially when said carpetbagger has his eye on the governorship.
Please help us poor Richmonders get rid of this buffoon. Don't keep showing up here writing your (accurate) comments about Stoney and do nothing more. Donate to Kim Gray! Even the smallest amount will help make a difference. Yes, I know she's a progressive too, but at least she understands the difference between legitimate civil rights protesters and anarchist rioters just out to have some fun.
https://kimgrayrva.com/
ABS 2020 - Anyone But Stoney
Thank you William Smith for your service to the citizens of Richmond.
Well .... either the City of Richmond wanted to get shed of him real bad, and had no reason, or they don't hate all police. Period.
I agree with Mr. Shocket. Obviously, the mayor and city council are one french fry short of a Happy Meal. Better luck to the current Police Chief.
Stoney has plenty of money to pay. He earned it with his service. Stoney should have to pay out of his budget. This one beautiful city is right up there with Detroit, Hoboken and that s***hole NYC.
Obviously Smith completely misunderstood that his role was to ALLOW the rioting, not enforce the law. Glad he got out of the lawless and fractured city that Northam and Stoney created.
I generally disapprove of these "golden parachutes" but the former City of Richmond police chief certainly earned his. It's hard to enforce the law when the mayor and city council side with the hoodlums and criminal element on the street.
