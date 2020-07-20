update on city's response to COVID-19

Richmond Police Chief William Smith provides an update on COVID-19 at the City Hall on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

What did it cost Richmond to secure the resignation of embattled former police Chief William Smith?

$85,477 in severance pay, according to the city’s Department of Human Resources.

Mayor Levar Stoney asked for Smith’s resignation last month, as his administration and the police department Smith led faced mounting criticism for its handling of protests that began in the city in late May.

The payout adds to more than $2 million in costs the city has incurred responding to the demonstrations, including overtime, equipment and property damage. The total cost is not yet known.

Jim Nolan, a Stoney spokesman, said the payout was calculated under a city policy established in 2017 by the City Council. Efforts to reach Smith were unsuccessful Monday.

His ouster last month came as the Richmond Police Department defended its handling of protests that began after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

In Richmond, those demonstrations ran nightly for weeks, drawing hundreds of marchers and a massive police presence to downtown and its surrounding neighborhoods.

Protesters condemned the police department’s use of tear gas, pepper spray and less lethal bullets to control crowds. Police said protesters lobbed rocks, water bottles and other projectiles at them.

After one clash outside of police headquarters shortly before Smith’s resignation, he said his officers had shown “great restraint” in their response.

In mid-June, Stoney announced Smith had resigned.

“Chief Smith is a good man. He has served this city with grace. But we are ready to move in a new direction,” Stoney said at the time.

Smith has not made any public statements since then.

Stoney first tapped William “Jody” Blackwell to lead the police department on an interim basis. Stoney said his administration would conduct a national search for a permanent police chief.

Blackwell’s appointment drew sharp condemnation from protesters. He shot and killed a man while on duty in 2002; a grand jury did not return charges against Blackwell for the incident. He lasted 11 days before news of his plan to step down as interim chief leaked.

Hours later, Stoney announced he had handpicked a new permanent police chief: Gerald Smith. The hasty hire skirted the national search he had promised and broke with a vetting process his administration laid out. To date, his administration has declined to say how many other candidates it vetted before hiring Smith, or whether he sat for a formal interview before receiving an offer.

Smith had not formally agreed to the terms of his employment with the city before his introductory press conference in late June, according to an offer letter obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

In addition to his $185,000 annual salary, the letter lays out additional compensation the Stoney administration promised Smith: a $12,000 annual payment into a deferred compensation plan for each year he works for the city; up to $11,000 for moving expenses from Charlotte to Richmond; and a $1,300 monthly housing allowance for a year.

Even as the Stoney administration has instituted a hiring freeze and ordered city departments to halt discretionary spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Will Smith’s is the second large payout it has authorized in recent months.

The mayor’s administration also agreed to pay former housing director Douglas Dunlap about $99,000 when it parted ways with him in March.

mrobinson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6734

Twitter: @__MarkRobinson

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A week to remember in Richmond's monumental story

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email