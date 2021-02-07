After Senate passage, advocates hope for compromise on new affordable housing tax credit program

As of 2018, Virginia had a shortage of 400,000 affordable units, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Locally, the dearth plays a direct role in the city’s nationally high eviction rate and rising number of people experiencing homelessness.

In recent years, affordable housing advocates have urged local and state leaders to incentivize the creation of new apartments and homes reserved for families making less than median income.

At the same time, financing the construction of such units is becoming more challenging, said Andrew Clark, a lobbyist for the Home Builders Association of Virginia.

“Between the rising cost of land, labor and materials and the challenges of using traditional debt financing, there’s a gap between what you can loan from the bank and what it actually takes to get a project going,” Clark said. “You’ve got to find a way to fill that gap, and that gap is getting bigger every single year.”

Harris and Clark were a part of an 18-person taskforce that studied the issue with Virginia Housing and Department of Housing and Community Development officials last year. The taskforce’s report, released last fall, recommended Virginia create a tax credit program modeled after the federal low income housing tax credit program.