After the monuments in Richmond: What Richmond's historic Monument Avenue looks like now

Monument Avenue looks very different today from how it did just a year ago.

Last year at this time, the Robert E. Lee monument still stood on the Richmond thoroughfare, awaiting the Virginia Supreme Court decision that finally would allow it to be removed.

Over a year earlier, after days of protests sparked by George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of the Confederate monuments, starting with Stonewall Jackson on July 1, 2020. The rest of the Confederate statues soon followed.

It remains unclear how Monument Avenue might look in the future. The city now has control over what will happen to the roadway. But any changes could take several years, as “the city is going to take the time that is necessary to come up with a thoughtful and deliberate plan for equitably reimagining” Monument Avenue, a spokesperson for Stoney said.

Today, we take a look through photographs at a unique moment in time in Richmond’s history after the monuments.