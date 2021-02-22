Ahead of budget reveal, Chesterfield County officials pledge more money for schools, less than what Superintendent requested

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, the school system was ready to tackle teacher pay by proposing the largest pay increase in nearly a decade. But then the county, faced with deep cuts in the overall budget, eliminated a planned 2% salary increase for school employees.

The School Board is slated to vote on Daugherty’s proposal, which has a $39.6 million spending gap, on Thursday, before sending it to the county.

“We thought last year’s $100M[illion] Superintendent’s wish list was a lesson learned,” the Supervisors wrote. “When seeing another unrealistic request presented in January, we had assurances from many of you that you, as a School Board, would take ownership and quickly make the appropriate adjustments.”

School officials previously said $24 million of the gap could be funded through dollars the district gave back to the county last year.

In a joint statement, Daugherty and School Board Chairman Ryan Harter said they appreciate the county addressing the school system’s salary compression issues, as they have lingered for far too long.

“We look forward to continued dialogue throughout the coming school year about how to address other important issues that remain unfunded,” the statement said.