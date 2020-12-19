Ahead of Christmas, American Legion Post 242 places 1,144 wreaths on veterans' graves in Henrico

Temple Anacarrow, 70, came home the week after Christmas when his time in Vietnam was up.
Almost fifty years later, he knows he was lucky.
He made it back.
On Saturday in Henrico, the Sandston native and Army veteran stood among 1,144 veteran graves in neat rows in Seven Pines National Cemetery.
Some of the headstones had names. Others had numbers. Some simply read "unknown soldier." All of them got a wreath, placed by American Legion Post 242.
The wreath laying event hosted by American Legion has taken place every year for the past four. Chris Madison, American Legion's second vice commander, said when he took it over three years ago, they were lucky if they saw 100 wreaths out here. Now, he makes sure everyone gets one, and has for the past three years thanks to fundraising efforts. The fresh wreaths came in from Maine from Wreaths Across America for $15 each, an organization dedicated to honoring veterans.
“There's a lot of people that went to Vietnam that I know that never came back,” said Madison, who served 21 years in the Army. “But I can't go to all their graves.”
Droves of cars fanned out across neighboring streets on Saturday as about 100 event-goers made their way across the lawn among the headstones, in masks. Among them: members of the Henrico County fire and police departments, the lacrosse team from Atlee High School and Zeta Phi Beta sorority members.
In a year marked by cancellations, this still made the schedule. Memorial Day flag placements were halted by the virus, Anacarrow said. He said they were going to put the wreaths out today even if it took them two days.
Madison said they had to get approval from Fort Benjamin Harrison to put on the event. He would've spent the holiday season working as Santa Claus had the pandemic not happened. This year, he had to cancel all his gigs.
At one point, he took off his hat and pulled down his mask to reveal a white head of hair and beard.
"I love it," he said, of being Santa.
He put the wreaths out across the site in distanced stacks and along the brick fence line to guarantee people could distance.
After a moment of silence, a prayer and some remarks, the crowd dispersed to pick up fresh wreaths with red bows to place them on the graves. Within minutes, most were filled.
Anacarrow grabbed two and placed them on two stone blocks with numbers. Then, he grabbed another three and did the same to others. He knows it's probably the only time they get a wreath.
When he does this, he thinks of his buddies, he said. Every year, Anacarrow's Vietnam unit does a reunion, which couldn't happen this year, in Savannah, Georgia. This year, he thought of his friend Earl Evans, who died of a heart attack. He and Anacarrow served in the same helicopter unit together. Evans was the crew chief.
Toward the end of the event, a man came around with extra wreaths. Anacarrow took one.
"I know what I'm going to do with it," he said.
His dad, a World War II veteran who served in Italy, is buried right down the street. He'd planned on taking a wreath to his grave, but when another soldier in the cemetery needed a wreath, he let that one go.
A battalion chief at the fire department would take one down there for him, instead.
No one would be forgotten.
(804) 649-6572
Twitter: @abbschurch