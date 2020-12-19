Ahead of Christmas, American Legion Post 242 places 1,144 wreaths on veterans' graves in Henrico

In a year marked by cancellations, this still made the schedule. Memorial Day flag placements were halted by the virus, Anacarrow said. He said they were going to put the wreaths out today even if it took them two days.

Madison said they had to get approval from Fort Benjamin Harrison to put on the event. He would've spent the holiday season working as Santa Claus had the pandemic not happened. This year, he had to cancel all his gigs.

At one point, he took off his hat and pulled down his mask to reveal a white head of hair and beard.

"I love it," he said, of being Santa.

He put the wreaths out across the site in distanced stacks and along the brick fence line to guarantee people could distance.

After a moment of silence, a prayer and some remarks, the crowd dispersed to pick up fresh wreaths with red bows to place them on the graves. Within minutes, most were filled.

Anacarrow grabbed two and placed them on two stone blocks with numbers. Then, he grabbed another three and did the same to others. He knows it's probably the only time they get a wreath.