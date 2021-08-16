All but six localities in Virginia are facing 'high' or 'substantial' community spread

Nearly every locality in Virginia has substantial to high rates of coronavirus transmission, turning the Commonwealth into a majority red state when it comes to levels of community spread.
According to the Virginia Department of Health's Monday update, only six cities and counties have evaded falling into these categories: Bath, Covington, Manassas City, Manassas Park, Fairfax City and Richmond County. Each has less than 45,000 residents.
And they're all surrounded by areas facing a much greater risk of contracting the virus - defined by both the VDH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having more than 50 cases per 100,000 residents and a percent positivity rate higher than 8%.
Additional factors VDH said should be monitored when making decisions on the local level were vaccination coverage, testing and health system capacity and severity of COVID risk among various populations.
For the first time this year, 33 of Virginia's 35 health districts are experiencing rapid growth in COVID infections. Ten of them were last week, according to data from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which has developed and analyzed infectious disease models for decades.
Daily vaccinations have slightly increased to almost 15,000 after plateauing for weeks at figures below 12,000. If vaccination rates pick up, UVA's model - which projects what could happen, not what will - estimates over 60,000 cases could be avoided.
But researchers in Friday's report noted the bump in vaccinations won't be enough to avoid a significant spike in cases within a few weeks, largely fueled by the delta variant becoming the dominant strain and ripping through the 45% of Virginians who aren't fully vaccinated.
"It is simply too late for new vaccinations to bend the curve for September," researchers wrote, urging individuals to social distance and wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status per CDC guidelines. "Simply put, vaccines alone are not enough."
Monday's numbers show the state averaging 2,058 infections per day, which hasn't happened since late February. The state experienced a similar 7-day case average in the week before Thanksgiving.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported the average number of people hospitalized with COVID on Monday exceeded 1,000 - more than four times the average on July 16 but still below the all-time high of 3,209 in mid-January.
Last time the state surpassed 1,000 hospitalizations was in late April.
Julian Walker, VHHA's vice president of communications, said the greatest share of hospitalizations is currently among the 60-to-69 age group.
Pediatric hospitalizations, or patients who are under 18, remain low but a firm breakdown of child hospitalizations by ages in real time is not publicly available.
With the state of emergency expiring, neither is the VDH dashboard detailing outbreaks in schools on a weekly basis that was required under the order.
On a state level, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday showed a weekly total of at least 128 pediatric hospitalizations in Virginia. Last week there were at least 28. The data does not include figures for any hospital reporting fewer than 4 pediatric hospitalizations in a week.
Walker noted that the majority of hospitalizations continue to be among unvaccinated individuals - a category that includes the roughly 1.2 million children under the age of 12 who have yet to be eligible for a shot.
An Aug. 10 analysis from The New York Times assessing differences in hospitalization rates found that unvaccinated Virginians were 155 times more likely to be hospitalized than someone who was fully vaccinated.
While every region across Virginia is experiencing significant increases in COVID patients - HHS recorded 150 total in Richmond-area hospitals - hospitals in the Roanoke area are at capacity.
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has the most COVID patients in the state with 57 and 0 available ICU beds. VDH data details that as the rise in hospitalizations is happening, so is the volume of visits to the ER.
During the week ending in Aug. 7, there were more than 67,000 during the week ending in Aug. 7 - slightly lower than the all-time-high of 70,000 in March 2020.
Nearly 7,300 of August's figures - about 11% - were COVID-related. The last time figures were this high was at the end of January.
In a Wednesday news conference, Ballad Health - a hospital system serving southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee - reported 160 COVID patients, causing higher wait times in its emergency department.
By Monday, the patient number rose to 179. About 30% are on a ventilator.
"It’s easy to stand up here and say the worst is yet to come, but what does that look like?" said Jamie Swift, Ballad's chief infection prevention officer. "It looks like more hospitalizations and more deaths. It's more stress on our frontline care workers and more burnout on our frontline workers. It means more sick children in our pediatric intensive care units."
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo