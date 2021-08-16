All but six localities in Virginia are facing 'high' or 'substantial' community spread

While every region across Virginia is experiencing significant increases in COVID patients - HHS recorded 150 total in Richmond-area hospitals - hospitals in the Roanoke area are at capacity.

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has the most COVID patients in the state with 57 and 0 available ICU beds. VDH data details that as the rise in hospitalizations is happening, so is the volume of visits to the ER.

During the week ending in Aug. 7, there were more than 67,000 during the week ending in Aug. 7 - slightly lower than the all-time-high of 70,000 in March 2020.

Nearly 7,300 of August's figures - about 11% - were COVID-related. The last time figures were this high was at the end of January.

In a Wednesday news conference, Ballad Health - a hospital system serving southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee - reported 160 COVID patients, causing higher wait times in its emergency department.

By Monday, the patient number rose to 179. About 30% are on a ventilator.

"It’s easy to stand up here and say the worst is yet to come, but what does that look like?" said Jamie Swift, Ballad's chief infection prevention officer. "It looks like more hospitalizations and more deaths. It's more stress on our frontline care workers and more burnout on our frontline workers. It means more sick children in our pediatric intensive care units."