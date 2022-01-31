All COVID testing sites in Richmond and Henrico will accept walk-ins

The COVID-19 mass testing site at Richmond Raceway and all other testing events in Richmond and Henrico County will no longer require appointments.

Richmond Raceway will accept walk-ins for PCR tests each Saturday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Results can be expected in about three days.

The decline in demand for testing and the increased number of testing events has allowed greater flexibility.

"Through a combination of increasing the number of testing events available to our community members and community transmission starting to come down, our testing capacity is looking much better," said Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts. "Folks might still be challenged to find an at-home test, but the availability of PCR tests is much, much better."

In addition to the raceway, there are other events for residents to receive a free COVID test:

-- Tuesday at the Fulton Neighborhood Resource Center at 1519 Williamsburg Rd. from 1-4 p.m.

-- Wednesday at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center at 1440 N. Laburnum Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.