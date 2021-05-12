 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All COVID vaccine clinics in Richmond and Henrico now open to walk-ins
0 comments
breaking featured

All COVID vaccine clinics in Richmond and Henrico now open to walk-ins

  • 0
Richmond Raceway Vaccine

In mid-February, Ashleigh Trobaugh, a registered nurse at Godwin High School, drew a dose of the Moderna vaccine at Richmond Raceway.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

COVID vaccinations in Richmond at the Arthur Ashe Center

Starting Wednesday, every vaccination clinic in Richmond and Henrico will be open to walk-ins. 

This marks a major turnaround from last month when demand outpaced available supply, making it a slim possibility for the health districts to feasibly do so outside of smaller events. 

The first walk-up clinic was on April 22 for immigrants and refugees in an effort to boost vaccine access for those populations. About 500 Moderna shots were available. 

Since then, more slots have gone unfilled as demand across the state wanes.

While scheduling an appointment is no longer required, residents can still make one online at vax.rchd.com or by calling the local call center at 804-205-3501.

Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico health districts, said the decision was made due to multiple factors: significant progress in the vaccination effort; increased supply; more access points through pharmacies and doctors' offices; and some remaining skepticism. 

"Because of this, we can be less reliant on our registration systems," Popovich added. "We can accommodate more individuals at our events who do not have an appointment scheduled in advance."

This is breaking news and will be updated. 

smoreno@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6103

Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures spectacular footage of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall eruption

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News