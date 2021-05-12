All COVID vaccine clinics in Richmond and Henrico now open to walk-ins

Starting Wednesday, every vaccination clinic in Richmond and Henrico will be open to walk-ins.

This marks a major turnaround from last month when demand outpaced available supply, making it a slim possibility for the health districts to feasibly do so outside of smaller events.

The first walk-up clinic was on April 22 for immigrants and refugees in an effort to boost vaccine access for those populations. About 500 Moderna shots were available.

Since then, more slots have gone unfilled as demand across the state wanes.

While scheduling an appointment is no longer required, residents can still make one online at vax.rchd.com or by calling the local call center at 804-205-3501.

Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico health districts, said the decision was made due to multiple factors: significant progress in the vaccination effort; increased supply; more access points through pharmacies and doctors' offices; and some remaining skepticism.

"Because of this, we can be less reliant on our registration systems," Popovich added. "We can accommodate more individuals at our events who do not have an appointment scheduled in advance."

