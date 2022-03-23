All Richmond, Henrico residents can now get COVID vaccines at home

All residents of Henrico County and the city of Richmond can now receive free COVID-19 vaccines at home through a program called Doses on Demand, the health districts announced Tuesday.

Interested participants should call (804) 205-3501 to make an appointment, which will take place about two weeks after it is scheduled. Pfizer, Moderna and Johson & Johnson are available.

The two health districts already offered this service to the sick, elderly and homebound. Now all residents of Henrico and Richmond are eligible.

"But now, with lower demand, we're able to offer more individualized services to everyone and make it as easy as possible for folks to get a vaccine," said Joanna Cirillo, public health nurse supervisor.

The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, offers at-home vaccination for home-bound individuals.

The Chickahominy district, which includes Hanover, Goochland, New Kent and Charles City, offers at-home vaccination for people who have trouble leaving their homes, including those with mobility impairments, disabilities and medical or immunocompromising conditions. Residents with a lack of transportation or unusual working hours also are eligible.

All Virginia residents can find vaccination clinics at vase.vdh.virginia.gov.

Seventy-two percent of Virginians have received two shots, and roughly one in three in the state have received a booster.

Children ages 5 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. Pfizer is continuing to study the effectiveness of its vaccine on babies and young children under 5.