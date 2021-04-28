'All she wanted to do was have a baby': Mother and infant child slain, 3 others wounded in Richmond

“That’s exactly what it is, a tragedy,” Stoney said. “When a mother, and now a child, is gone because of indiscriminate gunfire without any regard for human life.”

“The story is reoccurring too many times in our community,” Stoney said. “That our children can’t simply go out and play and enjoy themselves.”

He begged those who live in the apartment complex, who witnessed what happened or know something, to come forward.

“We can’t get these individuals off the street without your help,” Stoney said.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning: "To my knowledge, we haven’t lost any students to COVID. Thank god. But in same timeframe, we’ve lost nearly 10 to gun violence. Number goes up to many dozens since I became [superintendent] I’m well past heartbroken. I’m angry. We have to figure out how to stop this."

Neziah Hill is the fifth child under age 18 to be killed so far this year in Richmond. All but one were killed with guns.

This year, 28 people have been killed by violence in the city. (Richmond police only are counting 21 of them as homicides, as they are not required to count death investigations or justified shootings among their total.