'All we’re trying to do [is] show we’re allies' with the Billboard House on Buford Road in Chesterfield County

As they watched the national outrage unfold earlier this year in the weeks following George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, North Chesterfield residents Tim and Lauren Barry felt too far removed.
Helplessness - but also a sense of urgency to do something - weighed on their hearts, and all of it further amplified by the heaviness of white privilege. Marching and protesting were out, given safety concerns about COVID-19 and their two young children, so the couple found another way to show their feelings: three 8-foot by 4-foot pieces of plywood, some bright yellow spray paint and a family's worth of elbow grease.
The Barry's constructed a large yellow "BLM" sign in June and affixed it to the tree line in front of their home at 1606 Buford Road. Each letter is about 8 feet tall and just under 4 feet wide. Combined, it's approximately 78 square feet.
Chesterfield zoning officials, however, would like them to show their support for Black Lives Matter in 14 square feet or less.
In July, the county's community enhancement department sent the couple a zoning violation letter stating that the BLM sign can't be larger than 14 square feet, and that it must be set back at least 20 feet from the road.
The letter included language from the county ordinances, which said, in part, "...If no commercial signage is displayed on property, the noncommercial sign may be substituted for it allowing aggregate total of permitted signage to be 14 square feet (8 plus 6 allowed for commercial signage)."
The letter went on to say that "1606 Buford Road is zoned Residential (R-15) and therefore, signage is restricted to 14 square feet."
The letter asked the Barry's to "reduce the total sign area to 14 square feet or less" and that if voluntary compliance wasn't met, "we may refer this matter to the court for resolution which could result in a fine, an injunction order to cease the activity and/or a criminal conviction."
Susan Pollard, communications and media director for Chesterfield County, said by email Monday that "the county's ordinance only pertains to the size or location of a sign and not to the content or message [and]...our standard practice is to work with resident to obtain voluntary compliance."
Pollard confirmed that the case began with a complaint. She said residents have three options in these cases: they can file an appeal within 30 days of the violation notice - at a cost of $700 - although that time has expired for the Barry's; they can request exceptions to the size and setback requirements, or they can bring the sign into compliance.
Tim Barry said he tried to argue that the sign is a piece of artwork that's making a political and artistic statement, and that it's not a commercial sign, but that the zoning department rejected that claim. He initially was going to plead his case before the Board of Supervisors, but said Tuesday that he's been working with zoning officials and is going to start the zoning appeals process next week.
He acknowledges that their sign is in violation of the ordinance. The tree line on which the sign rests is about one foot too close to Buford Road, he estimates, and the sign itself is larger than 14 square feet.
Tim Barry said his original idea - before the sign - was to paint BLM on Buford Road just outside his house, similar to Black Lives Matter Plaza, a two-block section of 16th Street in Washington D.C. that was painted with the words Black Lives Matter.
His wife suggested they do something else.
"We were feeling a little bit helpless," Lauren Barry said earlier this week, referring to the days and weeks after Floyd's death, which sparked national waves of social justice and police brutality protests. "We wanted to show...we are supportive of our Black and brown communities."
They didn't stop there. Last month, they turned the front facade of their house into a projection screen where nightly images pay tributes to the likes of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Civil Rights icon John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a police raid of her Kentucky apartment in March.
Their projections also offer messages and words of encouragement. One image features groups of cartoon families and reads: "FAMILIES COME IN ALL SIZES; ALL ARE WELCOME HERE."
Another shows a mask that covers part of the house along with three phrases: "PLEASE WEAR A MASK" and "SWIFT RECOVERY, MR. PRESIDENT" and "HELP STOP THE SPREAD."
The Barry home is now "#billboardhouse2020" on Instagram.
The reaction from the sign and the projections have surprised them, the couple said, and most of it is positive. Some folks leave nice letters and messages in their mailbox, including one that read, in part: "I SAW YOUR GIGANTIC BLM!!!!...I turned around and drove past again. I am not sure if you understand the impact. I felt respected. I felt appreciated. That feeling of love and respect was conveyed to my family."
They get at least a dozen passers-by daily that stop to take pictures, and Tim Barry said two men stopped by recently who were simply visiting the area - they were from Denver - but had seen the house on social media.
While they haven't had any negative in-person issues with passers-by, there's some "trolling" happening on their social media pages, Tim Barry said, and a few people have shouted "all lives matter" as they went by.
"We didn't start this with a plan to be a nightly thing or a viral sensation," he said, referring to the projections, which are created by his graphic artist wife. He said the reaction from far and wide has been "really shocking and sometimes scary."
"We've just been making it up as we went along," he said.
Tim Barry said he'd love to keep the sign up permanently but in the short term, he hopes they can keep it up at least through Election Day on Nov. 3. After that, they'll weigh their options.
"We’ve got more than enough privilege to throw around," he said, and "that’s really all we’re trying to do - show we’re allies."
(804) 649-6945