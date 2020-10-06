'All we’re trying to do [is] show we’re allies' with the Billboard House on Buford Road in Chesterfield County

The letter went on to say that "1606 Buford Road is zoned Residential (R-15) and therefore, signage is restricted to 14 square feet."

The letter asked the Barry's to "reduce the total sign area to 14 square feet or less" and that if voluntary compliance wasn't met, "we may refer this matter to the court for resolution which could result in a fine, an injunction order to cease the activity and/or a criminal conviction."

Susan Pollard, communications and media director for Chesterfield County, said by email Monday that "the county's ordinance only pertains to the size or location of a sign and not to the content or message [and]...our standard practice is to work with resident to obtain voluntary compliance."

Pollard confirmed that the case began with a complaint. She said residents have three options in these cases: they can file an appeal within 30 days of the violation notice - at a cost of $700 - although that time has expired for the Barry's; they can request exceptions to the size and setback requirements, or they can bring the sign into compliance.