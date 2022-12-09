 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alleged assault of female student at private Catholic school in Powhatan is under investigation

A special prosecutor has been assigned to investigate an alleged assault of a female student at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School in Powhatan County, the county sheriff's office said Friday.

Details were scant. The sheriff's office said in a release they received a report on Dec. 3 that an "adult male had assaulted a juvenile female student" earlier that day at the private, K-12 school at 2501 Academy Road in Powhatan.

A criminal investigation was immediately initiated and is ongoing, Chief Deputy Jeffery Searfoss said in the release. Charges have not been filed.

Authorities did not disclose the age or grade level of the alleged victim, or say whether the suspect is an employee of the school.

Due to a conflict of interest, the Powhatan Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor be assigned to investigate the matter. Subsequently, the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has been assigned by the court.

"No further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation," Searfoss said.

The sheriff's office urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at (804) 598-5656.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

