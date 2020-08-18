Almost 6 months in, Black and Latino residents are still 80% of Richmond’s COVID cases. Health officials point to why

Nearly six months after coronavirus was declared a pandemic, the battle to limit spread among Black and Latino populations is ongoing.

The impact has become painfully apparent in Richmond, where more than 80% of coronavirus cases are Black or Latino, and Latinos have nearly three times the number of cases than white Richmonders despite being only 7% of the city’s population. Black Richmonders account for more than 60% of the city’s deaths.

In Virginia, Black and Latino residents are 6 in 10 of the state’s cases despite being less than a third of the population.

“I heard someone say this is the great equalizer and I agree with them that yes, it’s the same storm,” said Oscar Contreras, Spanish radio host for Radio Poder and trusted source among the city's Latino community. "But we're all in different boats."

And the impact is happening everywhere, sprawling through suburban and rural counties and cities such as New York, Milwaukee and Los Angeles County, where Latinos are twice as likely to contract the virus than white residents.